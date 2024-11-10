AI Conference: Shaping the Future with Inclusion – A Landmark Event in Baltimore

In the heart of Baltimore, a transformative event is set to take place that will not only explore the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) but will also focus on ensuring that all communities have a voice in shaping that future. The AI Empowerment Summit, happening on May 8-9, 2025, at Morgan State University’s School of Engineering, is poised to become a defining moment in the intersection of AI and diversity.

Hosted by Morgan State University, STEM City USA, and Career Communications Group, the summit will gather leading AI professionals, educators, policymakers, and community advocates to discuss the transformative power of AI. But this isn’t just any tech conference—inclusion will be the central theme. The summit is focused on ensuring that AI, one of the most powerful and rapidly growing fields in technology, is developed with diversity in mind and that opportunities within AI are open to all.

AI has the potential to reshape industries and society, but there is a significant challenge: the tech industry has historically been dominated by a narrow group of voices, leaving large segments of society underrepresented. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, the need for diverse perspectives in its creation has never been more urgent. The AI Empowerment Summit aims to address this by creating pathways for underrepresented communities to access high-paying AI careers, as well as ensuring that AI technologies serve everyone equally.

Inclusion at the Heart of AI

The importance of inclusion in AI cannot be overstated. As AI systems become more ubiquitous, there is a real risk of perpetuating existing biases if the people designing them come from homogenous backgrounds. Without diverse representation, AI can reinforce stereotypes, exacerbate social inequalities, and marginalize certain communities.

The AI Empowerment Summit is designed to tackle these issues head-on. The event will provide an inclusive platform for individuals from historically marginalized communities to gain access to AI education, training, and networking opportunities, all aimed at empowering them to take part in shaping the future of this technology. By providing these opportunities, the summit hopes to ensure that AI’s development is not only innovative but equitable and inclusive.

“The future of AI cannot be left to a select few,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. “We are focused on creating pathways into the AI workforce for everyone, regardless of their background, and fostering an ecosystem where diversity in AI development is the norm.”

A Key Event in STEM City Baltimore

The summit will take place within the STEM City Baltimore Innovation Center, a forward-thinking initiative dedicated to making Baltimore a hub for AI workforce development. The center, located at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, is symbolic of the city’s commitment to ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that benefit all communities. The Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, named after the iconic civil rights lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Justice, serves as an ideal backdrop for the summit’s focus on justice, equity, and inclusion.

STEM City Baltimore has been a driving force in fostering innovation and diversity in tech, and the AI Empowerment Summit is a key part of that vision. Through partnerships with universities, tech companies, and community organizations, the city is working to ensure that its residents, particularly those from underrepresented communities, are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in the AI economy.

“STEM City Baltimore is not just a physical space; it’s a movement,” said Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. “By bringing together leaders in AI and technology, we are providing the next generation of innovators with the tools to succeed and ensuring that AI’s benefits reach everyone.”

What to Expect at the Summit

The summit will feature a rich lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, covering a range of topics designed to shape the future of AI in an inclusive manner. Highlights include:

Keynote Address: “AI for All – Shaping an Inclusive Future”

A powerful address on how inclusive AI practices are essential for fostering innovation across industries and creating equitable solutions.

Panel Discussion: “Inclusive Innovation – Building AI with Underrepresented Voices”

A conversation exploring how diversity in AI development can lead to better, more ethical AI systems.

Seminars on AI Business Strategy, Ethics, and Cybersecurity

Focused sessions that discuss how businesses can use AI to drive growth while adhering to ethical standards, and how AI can strengthen cybersecurity measures.

AI and Education Fireside Chat

A discussion on how to prepare students for careers in AI and the importance of inclusive education practices.

Workshops on AI Ethics, Responsible AI Development, and Data-Driven Business Strategies

Practical, hands-on sessions designed to give participants the skills to build AI systems that are both innovative and inclusive.

In addition, the summit will feature a special certification in Prompt Engineering, a field poised to become critical to AI development in the coming years.

Looking Toward a More Inclusive Future

The AI Empowerment Summit is more than just a conference—it’s a call to action. It seeks to ensure that AI’s future is shaped by diverse voices, creating a technology landscape that is inclusive, fair, and accessible to all. As AI continues to play an increasingly central role in our world, this summit represents a critical step toward making sure that its benefits are shared by everyone.

“AI has the potential to change everything,” said Oscar Barton, Dean of the School of Engineering at Morgan State University. “But it is only if we ensure that all voices are included in the conversation that we can truly harness its power for good.”

Save the Date

The AI Empowerment Summit will take place on May 8-9, 2025. For more information and to register, please visit:

https://stemcityai.eventbrite.com