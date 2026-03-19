AI Education and Career Opportunities for America’s Youth

The National Science Foundation has invested $11 million to expand professional development in artificial intelligence for K-12 teachers nationwide, supporting the executive order on "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth."

This funding will launch Artificial Intelligence Professional Development Weeks: Computer Science Foundations for Creating with AI, a multistate initiative designed to prepare thousands of educators to teach foundational computer science and AI, broadening high-quality learning opportunities across the country.

Inspired by the White House's vision for the 'Future of Intelligence,' Career Communications Group will host a Service to Nation job fair and AI training day live on STEM City USA.

The STEM Workforce & AI Learning Experience is designed to empower students, veterans, and military-connected communities nationwide. The event is free for all participants and hosted by STEM City USA. Click here to learn more or register.

Service to Nation aligns with national workforce development priorities, builds structured STEM career awareness from high school through adulthood, and supports transition-age service members and veterans.