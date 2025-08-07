Deejay Kei-Touch, a U.S. Army veteran and pioneering music deejay, recently made her debut in STEM City USA, a digital platform designed for education and innovation, with a program called "All in AI."

Kei-Touch is hosting candid discussions about how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the workplace. Her first guest was Tyrone Taborn, the founder of STEM City USA.

The one-hour conversation was themed "All in AI: The Future is Now: AI, Leadership & Legacy."

During their extensive discussion, Taborn conveyed important insights about the future of AI. He shared a video he created earlier this year, emphasizing that "what you put into AI systems is what you get out."

He warned that many more individuals will need to scrutinize the data used in AI and the training models, as AI can "hallucinate" and fill in gaps where knowledge is lacking.

This phenomenon contributes to the proliferation of insufficient data and inaccurate answers, underscoring the need to ask the right questions and leverage AI to enhance human expertise.

Taborn highlighted the significance of archiving interviews, commentaries, and op-eds to incorporate them into large language models for future generations.

He argued that discussions about AI are fundamentally discussions about the workforce and represent one of the most critical civil rights issues of our time.

According to a recent study, one in four jobs could be disrupted by generative AI, with women facing the greatest risk.

This is largely because women are often over-represented in clerical and administrative roles—jobs that typically involve data entry, scheduling, and formatting, all of which AI can perform effectively.

Experts suggest a multifaceted approach to this situation: reskilling employees most likely to be affected while ensuring equal access to AI-enhanced job opportunities for both men and women.

Delving deeper into the topic, Taborn compared the potential of artificial intelligence to the economic opportunities created by the energy sector, which has led to innovations such as automobiles, electric vehicles, refrigerators, and computers.

He asserted that, similar to how energy powers these industries, AI will serve as a foundation for new sectors and disrupt legacy companies, akin to how Amazon revitalized the retail sector at the expense of traditional firms like Sears.

To better equip themselves for the evolving job market, Taborn encouraged people to tune into programs like "All in AI" on STEM City USA and participate in professional development seminars at Career Communications Group conferences.

He highlighted that CCG is actively supporting professionals, some of whom have lost government jobs, and other sectors where AI has a significant impact.

Taborn also mentioned that young people may not fully recognize what has been lost due to these technological disruptions and how they can strategically position themselves to benefit from new opportunities.

He stressed the importance of data ownership and autonomy through blockchain technology, something STEM City USA is committed to providing.

Additionally, he warned of the potential risks posed by bad actors in the AI space. Build a network, he urged, because human relationships are important.