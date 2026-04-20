Apply to the Freeman-Hrabowski Scholars Program for Early-Career Scientists

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) is now accepting applications for the Freeman-Hrabowski Scholars Program, which provides early-career faculty with up to $10 million over 10 years, including salary and benefits.

Emma V. Watson, Ph.D. (University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School), encourages innovative thinkers and early-career scientists to apply.

Vikram Gadagkar, Ph.D. (Columbia University), describes the program as a dream come true, offering both substantial support and the opportunity to collaborate with leading young scientists.

Elisa T. Zhang, Ph.D. (University of California, Davis), highlights the program’s scientific, intellectual, and financial resources that empower scholars to pursue impactful research.

According to Joshua Hall, PhD, senior director and scientific program officer at HHMI, the Freeman-Hrabowski Scholars Program is among the most comprehensive support packages for early-career faculty in the life sciences.

The program will expand to over 400 scholars in the next 15 years, selecting up to 50 scientists every other year.

HHMI is also establishing a new pathway from postdoc to faculty: new Hanna Gray scholars will receive up to two years of postdoctoral support and remain Freeman-Hrabowski Scholars for up to 10 years after starting their labs.

Sinisa Hrvatin, PhD (Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research), notes that the program provides long-term freedom to pursue meaningful science. Applications open November 3. Click here to advance your scientific career.

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, president emeritus of UMBC, is a renowned educator actively involved with the STEM community. He has donated to BEYA programs and helps advance STEM, bridging civil rights advocacy with higher education and talent development.

In 2022, Hrabowski donated $200,000 to BEYA STEM programs. He is a frequent participant and advocate for the BEYA STEM Conference's mission. The Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III Legacy Award is presented at the conference to recognize outstanding contributions to STEM fields.

Dr. Hrabowski served as president of UMBC for 30 years (1992-2022), focusing on STEM and creating the Meyerhoff Scholars Program.

He participated in the 1963 Birmingham children's crusade and is nationally recognized for increasing the number of Black individuals earning PhDs in STEM. He received the Public Welfare Medal in 2023.