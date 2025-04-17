Mentorship, scholarship, leadership, and community impact are the core values embraced by Gabrielle A. Carter, the reigning Miss Black United States. She was recently featured on an Afro Media Suite podcast, discussing her journey.

Carter was crowned Miss Black United States in June 2024. The pageant event highlighted contestants from across the United States by showcasing their educational achievements and community impact.

As a new student at Morgan State University, Carter was drawn to the Fashion Design and Merchandising Club (Fashion at Morgan), an organization dedicated to promoting fashion. The club, founded in 2004, caters to students interested in fashion and modeling.

In addition to her accomplishments in pageantry, Carter was honored as a Personality Portrait Honoree in the second edition of Who's Who in Black Baltimore.

Her passion for education was sparked in high school during a childhood development class, leading her to switch her major from psychology to elementary education.

She is currently interning with third graders at a local elementary school. The enthusiasm of her students inspires her to become a better role model.

Despite the challenges, Carter loves working with young children, saying, There is never a dull moment, she said.

Carter is also a member of an education honors society and has made the dean's list five times. She previously served as president of an organization that prepares future teachers and education students for their careers after college.

Additionally, she held the title of Miss Society of Future Educators, where she hosted events and engaged with other organizations to inspire high school students to consider careers in teaching.

Carter successfully combines her love for fashion with community service through her involvement in the campus modeling organization.

As a Girl Scout for 13 years, she earned her Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards.

This experience taught her the importance of giving back, the value of positive mentorship, fostering open conversations about mental health awareness, and seizing opportunities to inspire others while fully living life.