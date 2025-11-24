Black mothers are struggling, with no help on the way

The National Partnership for Women & Families, celebrating its 55th anniversary, continues to advocate for policies that positively impact women and working families.

A recent blog post states that new analysis from the partnership and The 75 Million Project found Black mothers of young children are facing the largest declines in labor force participation since rates for mothers of young children peaked in late 2023.

Furthermore, unlike mothers of young children overall, the labor force participation rate for Black mothers is lower now than it was before the pandemic at the end of 2019.

The report states that declines are particularly dramatic for college-educated Black mothers – and they have been most pronounced in recent months.

Since labor force participation rates for mothers of young children peaked in late 2023, Black mothers have encountered significant declines.

The report highlights that mothers, particularly those with young children, often face a daunting dilemma. They are caught between the high costs of childcare, the lack of family-friendly policies in many workplaces, and the financial implications of leaving the workforce altogether.

The country's inability to address and resolve these systemic issues has restricted women's capacity to choose what is best for themselves and their families, with significant repercussions for their current and future economic security. These challenges extend beyond individual families; they also negatively impact the overall economy.

Lower participation rates lead to a decline in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and diminish its international competitiveness. This illustrates that policies supporting families in balancing work and caregiving are not merely beneficial but are essential components of a robust economy.

The partnership's November 20 blog post highlighted the importance of addressing federal workforce cuts and job losses in critical sectors such as transportation and warehousing, which have contributed to this trend.

While it's encouraging to note that the private education and health sectors have created 400,000 new jobs since January—fields that traditionally employ many women—concerns remain regarding potential cuts and closures in hospitals and clinics that could threaten this progress.

Furthermore, the blog points out that compared to January 2025, there are currently 265,000 fewer Black women in the workforce. This decline underscores the urgency for proactive measures to improve their employment-to-population ratio, which stands at 57.2 percent as of September.