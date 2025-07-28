Apple deepens company's investment in the U.S. economy

In 2019, Apple took the lead in utilizing recycled rare earth elements in consumer electronics, first by incorporating them into the Taptic Engine of the iPhone 11. Today, nearly all magnets found in Apple devices are made from 100% recycled rare earth elements.

A recent press release announced that Apple and MP Materials are set to launch a recycling facility designed for processing these recycled rare earth elements.

Their plan includes a $500 million investment in American rare earth magnet production, furthering their collaboration on innovations aimed at enhancing magnet production and end-of-life recovery.

For almost five years, Apple and MP Materials have been piloting advanced recycling technology, allowing them to produce recycled rare earth magnets that meet Apple's high standards for performance and design.

This partnership aims to secure a domestic supply of this crucial material, boost the capabilities of the U.S. rare earth industry to capture more raw materials, and promote environmental progress through innovative recycling methods.

MP Materials, the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States, will reprocess materials sourced from used electronics and post-industrial scrap for use in Apple products.

Over the next four years, Apple's commitment to invest more than $500 million will facilitate the purchase of American-made rare earth magnets produced at MP Materials' Independence facility in Texas.

Additionally, the partnership will establish a rare earth recycling facility in California, where Apple and MP Materials will collaborate on developing magnet materials and advanced processing technologies to enhance magnet performance.

This initiative aligns with Apple's longstanding commitment to investing in American innovation, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation recycling technologies.

The recycling facility in California will allow MP Materials to accept recycled rare earth feedstock, including materials from used electronics and industrial scrap, and reprocess them for use in Apple products.

The factory in Texas will feature multiple neodymium magnet manufacturing lines specifically designed for Apple products.

This new equipment and technical capacity will significantly increase MP Materials' overall production.

Once completed, the American-made magnets will be distributed nationwide, and this increase in production is expected to create dozens of new jobs in advanced manufacturing and research and development.

The two companies are dedicated to providing extensive training to develop the workforce, thereby cultivating a new pool of U.S. talent and expertise in magnet manufacturing.

In a statement, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, emphasized that American innovation drives everything at Apple and expressed pride in deepening the company's investment in the U.S. economy.

Cook noted that rare earth materials are essential for creating advanced technology and that this partnership will help strengthen the supply of these vital materials in the United States, generating excitement about the future of American manufacturing as Apple continues to invest in the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of the American people.