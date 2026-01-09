BEYA Partners With Billionaire David Steward, Vince Carter & Jair Clarke’s Virtual Intros AI Connection Platform

The BEYA STEM Conference, one of the nation’s most influential convenings advancing excellence and inclusion in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), today announced a transformative partnership to adopt Virtual Intros— a groundbreaking, privacy-first connection platform redefining how people discover opportunity, community, and collaboration at scale.

Virtual Intros is an AI-powered, interest- and proximity-based platform that allows people to discover each other and companies in real time simply by physically or digitally being near one another—without names, photos, or brands until both sides choose to connect. Users define what they care about, what they’re seeking, and how close or far they want to discover others. As people cross paths—physically or virtually—the platform surfaces the right connections automatically. Wherever you are—on the road, at an airport, a crowded venue, or global event—Virtual Intros quietly introduces you to the people who matter, based on shared values, interests, and intent.

The platform is backed by David Steward, Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology (WWT), Jair Clarke, former Microsoft Global CTO and current CEO of Laigic, and Vince Carter, NBA Hall of Famer and community advocate. It will debut as the flagship digital connection experience at the upcoming BEYA STEM Conference.

Hall of Famer Vince Carter on Why Virtual Intros Matters

Widely respected as a generational talent and community advocate, Vince Carter brings his influence and insight to the Virtual Intros vision. “Virtual Intros is a game changer because it opens the door for communities everywhere to connect across work, opportunity, and life—dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes to find your micro-communities,” said Carter. “It’s the kind of innovation that makes connection equitable and effortless, especially for people who’ve historically been left out.”

Tyrone Taborn on the Future of Connection in STEM

Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group and creator of STEM City USA, underscored the platform’s role in rewriting the architecture of opportunity. “Virtual Intros is more than technology—it’s the future of human infrastructure,” said Taborn. “It gives people the power to connect with intent, not just by luck. For communities historically disconnected from resources, it’s a new kind of access point—one that empowers, includes, and accelerates opportunity.”

A Smarter, More Human Way to Connect

Traditional networking relies on résumés, titles, booth traffic, and chance. Virtual Intros replaces that with relevance-first discovery—when the time is right for you. At BEYA, Virtual Intros enables: Attendees to discover mentors, peers, collaborators, and recruiters aligned to their interests, goals, and values; Recruiters to identify talent in real-time simply by moving through the venue; Sponsors to engage living, high-intent communities rather than broadcast to the crowd; Pop-up meetups to emerge organically as micro-communities cross paths; 24/7 engagement that begins before BEYA and continues long after. Importantly, identity is protected by default. Users’ names, photos, employers, and social handles are only revealed through mutual opt-in—enabling confidential exploration and deeper, more authentic connections.

“Our AI platform deepens human connection—vs replacing it,” said Jair Clarke, Founder of Virtual Intros and CEO of Laigic. “It allows people and companies to see each other for their ideas, interests, and intent—before their name or title.”

Built for Scale, Privacy, and Inclusion

Virtual Intros is: Interest- and intent-based (not just résumés and job titles); Proximity-aware (user-defined—from a few feet to global); Mobile-first and multilingual; Privacy-first with consent at every step; White-labeled and embeddable with interchangeable algorithms; SOC-2 compliant and enterprise-grade. Tested in large-scale environments, Virtual Intros seamlessly connects across physical events, virtual communities, and global ecosystems.

The Social Layer of STEM City USA

Virtual Intros isn’t a standalone app—it is the Social and Relationship Layer of the STEM City USA digital twin platform. This immersive digital infrastructure connects learning, careers, and community beyond physical spaces. In STEM City USA, Virtual Intros acts as: A real-time connector between live events and persistent virtual communities; A bridge between individuals, employers, institutions, and sponsors; A platform for ongoing engagement, insight, and measurable impact.

“This is how conferences become communities,” said a BEYA executive. “Virtual Intros turns BEYA into an always-on experience—not just a moment in time.”

A New Blueprint for BEYA—and Beyond

Launching Virtual Intros at BEYA establishes a scalable model for: Future BEYA conferences; STEM City USA activations nationwide; Universities, workforce programs, and industry summits; Government and community-based STEM initiatives. “Too much talent remains invisible to traditional systems,” said David Steward, Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology. “Virtual Intros surfaces real-time targeted opportunity where it actually exists—within people and communities.”