Black Engineer of the Year Appointed to Resilinc Board of Directors

In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership bench, Resilinc, a global leader in supply chain risk management and monitoring, has appointed Ted Colbert—former president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security—to its Board of Directors. Colbert, who was named Black Engineer of the Year in 2022, brings an unmatched combination of operational excellence, digital innovation, and executive leadership to the growing tech company.

This appointment underscores Resilinc’s commitment to diversity, technological foresight, and mission-driven governance. Colbert’s career spans several executive roles across aerospace and information technology, where he has consistently advanced inclusive innovation and complex digital transformation at scale.

The Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA)—presented annually by Career Communications Group—is one of the most prestigious honors in STEM. It recognizes leaders who have achieved exceptional professional success while inspiring the next generation of engineers, technologists, and innovators. Colbert’s 2022 BEYA recognition placed him among a distinguished lineage of trailblazers whose work has shaped industry, public policy, and education.

"Joining Resilinc’s Board represents a unique opportunity to support a company that is tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time—supply chain resilience," said Colbert. "I’m proud to contribute to a mission that not only serves global business continuity but also aligns with my passion for inclusive innovation in technology."

Expand Ted Colbert

A longtime advocate for STEM education and workforce equity, Colbert’s leadership has extended far beyond the boardroom. As Black Engineer of the Year, he was celebrated not only for his executive achievements at Boeing but also for his unwavering mentorship of emerging talent and commitment to community-driven innovation. His recognition helped spotlight the critical need for diverse leadership in science and engineering fields.

Founded in 2010, Resilinc provides AI-powered supply chain visibility tools used by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies to monitor and mitigate risks across global supply chains. As disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, climate change, and cyber threats become more frequent, Colbert’s appointment signals the company’s intention to scale its impact with both vision and technical integrity.

“Ted’s appointment brings deep industry expertise and a people-first leadership style that resonates with our values,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and founder of Resilinc. “His experience in both the aerospace and digital technology sectors will be invaluable as we navigate the next phase of global growth and innovation.”

As Resilinc accelerates its mission in supply chain intelligence, Colbert’s presence on the board sends a clear message: the future of tech leadership is diverse, strategic, and committed to systems that serve humanity at scale.