Boeing’s Comeback: Let Boeing Be Boeing

This past quarter’s earnings show it clearly—Boeing is on the right track toward a massive comeback. I have long argued that Boeing is too important to fail, and the best way forward is to let Boeing be Boeing: a great engineering company when left to do the things it does best.

It appears the company is back on course. Boeing stands as one of the most innovative and iconic companies in history—from the early days of aviation to the frontiers of space exploration. Its legacy is built on groundbreaking engineering, pioneering designs, and unmatched ingenuity. For more than a century, Boeing’s engineers, technicians, and STEM professionals have driven advances in aircraft, satellites, and defense systems that have transformed industries and lives.

But like many industry giants, Boeing has faced moments when the drive for profit overshadowed its core mission of innovation. A culture once fueled by curiosity and engineering excellence sometimes yielded to bottom-line priorities. Yet the company’s greatest asset has never been on a balance sheet—it resides in the brilliance and dedication of its people.

The solution to Boeing’s challenges is not “cleaning house” for the sake of change. That oversimplifies the task and ignores the strength that built its reputation. Boeing doesn’t need wholesale replacement; it needs to re-empower the very talent that made it great. The path forward is to rebuild from within—trusting the engineers, technicians, and innovators who remain ready to reclaim Boeing’s leadership in aerospace.

A Legacy of Unmatched Innovation

The Boeing 707 ushered in the Jet Age in 1958, making air travel faster, more accessible, and globally connective.

The Boeing 747, the “Queen of the Skies,” transformed long-haul flight and became a symbol of possibility.

The Boeing 737 evolved into the best-selling commercial jet in history, serving as the industry’s workhorse.

The Boeing 777 redefined long-haul efficiency and comfort, and its next-generation 777X promises even more.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner pioneered composite materials, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort, opening new routes and reducing environmental impact.

Beyond Commercial Aviation

Boeing has been a pillar in defense aviation, producing aircraft from the B-17 Flying Fortress to the modern KC-46A Pegasus.

In space exploration, it helped land humans on the Moon and now works with NASA on the Space Launch System and the CST-100 Starliner, aimed at returning humans to the Moon and reaching Mars.

The Path Ahead: Trust the Talent

Boeing’s comeback won’t be secured by financial engineering—it will come from real engineering. Leadership must provide the space, resources, and trust for its people to innovate freely. When Boeing lets Boeing be Boeing, it won’t just build planes—it will build the future.