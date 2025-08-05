Business Expo will celebrate 133 Years of The Afro

Afro American Newspapers have announced a celebration of 133 years dedicated to uplifting Black businesses by inviting the community to register for The Afro's 5th Annual Black Business Matter Expo.

This event will take place in Baltimore City on Thursday, August 14.

A diverse lineup of entrepreneurs will be featured as speakers, including franchise owners, funeral home presidents, executive chefs, hair salon owners, vineyard proprietors, and brewers.

On the same day, the AI Summit Johannesburg will be held, aiming to unite executives, researchers, technologists, and policymakers.

This one-day event will focus on how Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and the innovation landscape in Africa.

Key topics will include AI in finance, healthcare, and education, the future of work and automation, regulation, ethics, deepfakes, and AI infrastructure with case studies.

Confirmed speakers at the summit include the Minister of Communications of South Africa, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, the Country Head of Visa South Africa, the CEO of World Wide Worx, the Group Executive for Innovation at Telkom, the CTO of Altron Group, the Group Digital Strategy Executive at Telkom, the Divisional Executive of Special Projects at Nedbank, the Chief Data Officer at FNB Risk, and the CTO of Tymebank.