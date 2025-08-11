20 Rules for the Road

According to financial analysts, algorithms, neural networks, and digital dashboards are creating a new wave of uber-rich people. In April, Forbes published a new list of artificial intelligence (AI) billionaires.

The report indicates that no group has gained wealth or produced more billionaires in recent times than the planet's tech moguls, who represent the wealthiest industry on Forbes’s 2025 billionaire list, with a reported collective worth of $3.2 trillion.

According to Forbes, the AI race, fueled by the release of ChatGPT in 2022, is in full swing, spurred by investor excitement surrounding new large language model developments and an increasing array of business applications for AI, including those from Gemini, ChatGPT, Copilot, Perplexity, and Bing.

This activity has driven up tech valuations, leading to the emergence of several new billionaires, as noted in a YouTube video promoting Forbes's article on the tech moguls joining the billionaire ranks in 2025.

Among the new AI billionaires highlighted by CNBC this week are Dario Amodei, cofounder of Anthropic; Liang Wenfeng, founder and CEO of DeepSeek; and Yao Runhao, founder of Love and Deep Space.

The complete list also includes the CEO of Scale, a cofounder of Scale AI who now runs on Passes; the CEO of CoreWeave; the CEO and cofounder of Anysphere; the founder of FigureAI; the CEO and cofounder of Perplexity—recently flagged by Cloudflare for stealthy data gathering; the cofounder of Safe SuperIntelligence; and the founder of Thinking Machines Lab.

No doubt about it, breaking into the competitive fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data visualization—particularly in roles involving algorithms, neural networks, and digital dashboards—requires a combination of strong technical skills, practical experience, and strategic networking.

Here is a roadmap for new graduates aiming to land their first job in these exciting and rapidly evolving domains:

Build a strong technical foundation by mastering the fundamentals: A solid understanding of computer science fundamentals, algorithms, data structures, and statistics is essential.

Work on diverse AI/ML projects that showcase your abilities in areas like natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, predictive analytics, or recommendation systems. Create a portfolio website or use platforms like GitHub to showcase your projects, emphasizing the problems addressed, your approach, the technologies used, and the outcomes achieved. Ensure your documentation is clear and includes visualizations.

in AI/ML or data science roles to gain valuable real-world experience and industry exposure. Participate in hackathons or ML competitions on platforms like Kaggle to hone your skills and gain experience with real-world datasets.

through courses, research papers, and industry publications is crucial. Look for entry-level positions such as "Junior AI Engineer," "Machine Learning Engineer," "Data Scientist," or "Algorithm Engineer."

By focusing on these key areas, new graduates can significantly improve their chances of landing a job in the exciting and in-demand fields of algorithms, neural networks, and digital dashboards.