The Workforce Development Committee: Steering the Future of Learning, Talent, and Technology

Career Communications Group (CCG) has entered a new era as a full-scale workforce development provider—one that prepares learners from K–12 through executive leadership for an economy defined by artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. At the center of this transformation stands the Workforce Development Committee, a cross-sector body of industry leaders, educators, researchers, and innovators shaping how the nation prepares for the future of work.

The committee is chaired by Gary Simms of Microsoft, whose leadership and vision help guide CCG’s mission to build a resilient, technologically fluent workforce capable of thriving in tomorrow’s innovation-driven economy.

This committee brings together the leading minds across corporate, government, and academic institutions to ensure that CCG’s training ecosystem delivers world-class, future-ready learning experiences for every stage of the talent pipeline. It is the strategic engine that powers CCG Workforce Development 3.0 and aligns all programs with the organization’s core mission: preparing America’s workforce for the technologies that will define the next century.

A Cross-Sector Coalition of Innovators

The Workforce Development Committee draws expertise from:

Industry executives and technology leaders shaping modern AI, cyber, quantum, energy, and digital-infrastructure ecosystems

Educators and academic researchers advancing STEM learning, engineering design, and digital literacy

Cybersecurity, AI, and quantum specialists defining national and global standards in emerging technologies

CTI Advisory Board partners providing structure, topic development, implementation, and evaluation guidance

Alumni from BEYA and Women of Color STEM Conferences contributing real-world insights, mentorship, and talent pathways

This expansive coalition ensures the committee remains both visionary and grounded in on-the-ground workforce realities.

Anchored in the “Three 3s”: The Committee’s Strategic Focus

All committee work aligns to the Three 3s, the foundation of CCG’s new workforce model.

1. Three Subject Pillars

Artificial Intelligence

Quantum Computing

Cybersecurity

These pillars define the technical backbone of every curriculum, micro-credential, seminar, and learning pathway.

2. Three Target Populations

Upskilling the existing workforce

Preparing the entering workforce (college students)

Building workforce awareness for high school & blue-collar STEM learners

3. Three Levels of Learning

Long-form courses & certifications (30–60 hours)

Short courses & CEU-based modules (10 hours)

Event-based participation at BEYA, WOC, and other CCG programs

What the Workforce Development Committee Does

1. Curriculum Design & Oversight

The committee ensures all CCG programs—from K–12 bootcamps to corporate AI upskilling—are aligned with employer needs, emerging technologies, and national standards.

2. Workforce Pipeline Integration

The committee synchronizes K–12 STEM exposure, college readiness, internships, professional training, and executive development into a continuous workforce pipeline.

3. Industry & Government Alignment

Members bring real-time insights from key sectors including defense, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and advanced computing.

4. Quality Assurance & Impact Measurement

Through structured review cycles and data-driven evaluation, the committee guides program improvement and ensures measurable outcomes.

A Unified Vision for Workforce Development

Under the leadership of Chairman Gary Simms of Microsoft, the Workforce Development Committee serves as the guiding force behind CCG’s transformation into a national provider of AI- and technology-driven workforce solutions.

Its work ensures that CCG’s programs remain:

Innovative

Inclusive

Employer-aligned

Technically relevant

Future-ready

As CCG advances into the next decade of BEYA, Women of Color STEM, STEM City USA, and K–12 expansion, the Workforce Development Committee stands as the strategic nucleus shaping the nation’s next generation of STEM and AI talent.