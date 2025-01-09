Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet's keynote at CES 2025

Whether it’s assisting a manufacturing company in accurately determining the number of Skittles in each pack, helping banks enable customers to open accounts in minutes rather than weeks, or reducing costs through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in finance functions, Accenture is focused on combining growth and efficiency with technology and deep industry knowledge.

In the United States, approximately 20% of Accenture’s entry-level hires come from non-traditional backgrounds and possess significant potential.

Leading professional services firms believe that generative AI will play a crucial role in training and upskilling individuals, creating new pathways after initial Strength Finder assessments that help organizations identify and leverage unique talents, skills, and abilities for workplace and personal growth.

New hires at Accenture are asked about what they have learned in the last six months since the ability to answer that question is seen as an indicator of their potential fit within the company.

Under Julie Sweet‘s leadership since 2019, Accenture has been a leader in digital transformation and innovation, helping businesses harness the power of generative AI.

In the past six months, Sweet says she has discovered so much about generative AI. At work, she has devoted time to mastering this subject. At home, she’s diving into the world of baking; a new challenge for her, but she’s eager to improve and create delicious treats.

With Responsible AI as a new competency, companies like Accenture are integrating it into their services and technology.

At Accenture, responsible AI is a compliance program overseen by the board’s audit committee, which reviews risks and challenges to ensure that responsible AI practices effectively address them.

In 2023, Accenture announced a $3 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) over three years and plans to expand its data and AI practice staff to 80,000.

The company supports businesses, governments, and other organizations in building their digital core, optimizing operations, accelerating revenue growth, and enhancing citizen services, among other objectives.

Sweet has been the Chair and CEO of Accenture since she took on the role, making her the firm’s first female CEO in its 35-year history.

She frequently discusses the significance of AI at Accenture, the company’s journey with AI, and how technology, data, and AI are being used to transform every aspect of the business.

For Sweet, transformation involves upgrading technology and investing in talent, change, and rethinking processes.

Accenture is focused on “compressed transformation,” which helps clients accelerate their progress.

One important lesson learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is that changes do not have to be implemented sequentially; organizations can adapt their ways of working and culture significantly faster than previously believed.

Sweet sees a similar opportunity with the rise of generative AI, which only becomes powerful when workflows are altered.

Achieving compressed transformation requires understanding the necessary steps to rewire an organization rather than simply stating, “Here’s the technology, and this is the outcome I want.”

The AI-focused team at Accenture helps clients build the right data foundation and AI infrastructure while collaborating with industry or functional specialists to redefine what’s possible.

The team started with 40,000 people and has grown to 53,000. Sweet aims to expand this team to over 80,000 by the end of 2026. Additionally, Accenture plans to train its 700,000 employees in generative AI.

In 2019, the company projected that the upcoming decade would be centered on leveraging technology, data, and AI.

Accenture assessed the technology capabilities of 600,000 employees to prepare a future-ready workforce, providing training in traditional AI as a foundation. Microsoft Copilot played a crucial role in this transformation and increased productivity.

Sweet emphasizes the need for individuals who are eager to learn and adapt as skills and competencies continually evolve.

Excellent communication skills are also essential. “If you are in a constant state of reinvention in technology, you must excel at change,” Sweet stated, highlighting the future of work and the importance of effectively utilizing generative AI to succeed in the changing landscape.

Sweet has also announced a $1 billion investment in Accenture LearnVantage, a new learning platform designed to help clients generate business value and enable their workforce to develop the necessary technology, data, and AI skills to thrive in the AI economy.

This investment is further strengthened by their agreement to acquire Udacity, a leader in digital education that aligns with hands-on learning approach and will help enhance the robust training and skills development currently provided for employees.

Take a listen to the CES 2025 Keynote with Accenture Chair and CEO, Julie Sweet.