BDPACON25 Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Equity in Tech

From August 13–16, 2025, thousands of technologists, students, executives, and industry leaders gathered in Atlanta for BDPACON25, marking the 50th anniversary of BDPA (Black Data Processing Associates). The landmark event honored the organization’s legacy while casting a clear vision for the future of technology and workforce development.

Hosted by the National BDPA, the conference delivered on its promise of being more than a traditional tech gathering. It served as a powerful reunion, a platform for emerging talent, and a celebration of five decades of transformative impact in STEM fields.

Historic Milestones and Next-Gen Experiences

The four-day conference featured signature programming, including the Collegiate I.T. Showcase, the High School Computer Coding Competition (HSCC), and spirited tournaments in AI-inspired robotics, gaming, and eSports. These activations connected generations of professionals and students while offering hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and career pathways.

One of the standout moments took place at the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, formerly the Computer Museum of America. The venue hosted a private reception for BDPA alumni and industry executives, surrounded by historic computing platforms that served as a fitting backdrop for honoring the past and envisioning the future.

Tyrone Taborn Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

During the Golden Anniversary Awards Gala, Tyrone Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group (CCG), received the 2025 BDPA Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition highlighted Dr. Taborn’s decades-long leadership in promoting digital equity and fostering innovation through initiatives like STEM City USA and Black Family Technology Awareness Week.

“Dr. Taborn’s legacy represents the best of what we strive for in BDPA—visionary leadership grounded in service and impact,” said Perry Carter, National President of BDPA.

A Continued Legacy of Collaboration

BDPA’s 50-year celebration also underscored its enduring partnership with Career Communications Group and the BEYA STEM Conference, two institutions that have worked alongside BDPA to expand access, visibility, and opportunity in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Over the decades, this alliance has supported thousands of professionals through mentoring, recognition programs, and strategic industry engagement. Together, BDPA, BEYA, and CCG have championed a more inclusive and competitive STEM ecosystem across the nation.

A Reunion with Purpose

BDPACON25 was not just a look back—it was a look ahead. From keynotes and career expos to workshops and alumni events, the conference reignited a movement that began in 1975 with a simple goal: to prepare and advance professionals in technology.

As attendees departed Atlanta, the message was clear—the next 50 years have already begun, and BDPA remains committed to preparing the leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

For highlights, photos, and post-event coverage, visit www.bdpa.org.