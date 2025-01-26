Changes in federal policies and priorities have long impacted the size of the federal workforce

Over the years, shifts in federal policies and priorities have played a pivotal role in shaping the size and diversity of the federal workforce.

A close look at how this landscape has evolved shows that from fiscal years (FY) 2011 to 2021, there were few changes in the representation of various racial and ethnic groups within the federal workforce, including Black or African American, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, American Indian or Alaska Native communities, and individuals identifying as multiracial.

For instance, the representation of Native Hawaiians and Other Pacific Islanders saw a gentle increase from 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent. American Indians or Alaska Natives remained steady at 2 percent, while multiracial individuals grew from 1.1 percent to 2.8 percent.

Notably, the proportion of Hispanic employees rose by 1.4 percent, although their overall representation still lagged behind that of the civilian labor force by FY 2021.

While the presence of women in the federal workforce held steady during these years, their representation was also below that of their counterparts in the civilian sector.

On a brighter note, the representation of individuals with disabilities doubled, leading to a figure nearly three times higher than what we see in the civilian labor force for FY 2021!

A significant moment during this period was the hiring freeze implemented during the first Trump administration, which lasted for 79 days.

This decision, part of an ambitious plan led by then-Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, aimed at reorganizing federal agencies for greater efficiency.

While exceptions were made for roles related to national security and public safety, the effects of this freeze continued to ripple through the workforce well after it ended in April 2017.

Although many agency leaders sought to rebuild their teams by the end of Trump’s term, it was generally acknowledged that most agencies concluded his administration with fewer employees than they had when he started.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically between FY 2019 and 2023, as the federal workforce grew by over 140,000 employees—an increase of more than 7%!

This surge was largely influenced by the federal government's proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required various agencies to rapidly expand their staff to tackle the public health and economic challenges posed by the crisis.

A remarkable highlight came in 2023, with an increase of over 80,000 federal employees, resulting in a full-time, permanent workforce exceeding 2 million.

This growth was, in part, fueled by significant federal investments, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

These funds spurred targeted hiring for vital positions—think scientists, engineers, construction managers, and clean water experts—in multiple agencies, ensuring effective management of new infrastructure projects and the complexities that come with such investments.