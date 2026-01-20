Ending DEI Is Not an Invitation to Discriminate

We are entering a dangerous phase in the workplace—one where decisions to move away from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are being used, either deliberately or by default, to justify a return to discriminatory practices.

Across industries, from tech to finance, healthcare to defense, companies are disbanding DEI programs. That is their right. No law requires any employer to use the term DEI or create programming under its banner. But here’s where clarity is essential: just because you end DEI doesn’t mean you are free to discriminate.

And yet, that is exactly what’s happening in too many places. The language may be polite. The memos may be quiet. But the results are loud: talented individuals—many of them Black, Brown, Indigenous, women, disabled, or LGBTQ+—are once again being pushed out of hiring pipelines, overlooked for promotions, or denied access to the places where opportunity begins: job postings.

This is not about politics. It’s about civil rights. It’s about equal access. It’s about legal compliance. And it’s about ethics.

Have you noticed all the employers and companies quietly pulling their advertisements from Black newspapers and magazines?

Not just cutting ad spend in general. Not just reallocating budgets. But specifically withdrawing support from Black-owned, Black-serving, and Black-read media platforms.

It’s not subtle. It’s coordinated.

And it’s not because those outlets no longer reach qualified readers. US Black Engineer, Black Enterprise, The Afro, The Amsterdam News, and so many others continue to provide trusted platforms for job seekers, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals.

What we’re seeing is a quiet retreat. One that says, “We don’t want to be seen in these pages anymore.” One that treats Black audiences as a political liability, rather than an essential part of the American workforce.

When companies pull job ads from Black publications, and the reason is discomfort with the audience—not performance metrics—that is not strategy. That’s exclusion.

DEI is a framework. Discrimination is a violation.

You can debate DEI's effectiveness. You can question how it's implemented. But what you cannot do is confuse a business choice with a legal boundary.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964, particularly Title VII, prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Those protections exist in every part of the employment cycle—from job advertisement to application review, interviews, selection, onboarding, promotion, compensation, and termination.

You cannot refuse to consider candidates because of their race. You cannot use “cultural fit” as a euphemism for racial or gender exclusion. And you absolutely cannot restrict access to opportunity based on who you’re uncomfortable being associated with.

What if an employer refuses to advertise in US Black Engineer magazine—not because of cost, circulation, or performance—but because of the title or the audience?

That’s not neutrality. That’s not marketing strategy. That’s bias.

And when that bias plays a role in limiting who sees the opportunity, who gets to apply, or who enters the pipeline—it becomes potential evidence of discrimination under federal law.

It is not illegal to advertise in Black media. It is not unlawful to recruit through platforms that reach historically excluded talent. What is unlawful is making decisions that withhold opportunity because of race, even indirectly.

So when companies say they’re “pulling back” from Black publications, we should all be asking: Why now? What changed? And who’s being hurt in the process?

When you pull ads from Black publications, the result is not just a shift in strategy—it’s a shrinking of access.

And when the jobs disappear from those trusted platforms, so does the visibility of those opportunities for entire communities. That’s not “neutral.” That’s how exclusion is operationalized—in silence, behind the scenes, with no formal memo or press release.

Companies claim to want “the best talent.” But you can’t reach the best if you refuse to show up where they are.

No employer is required to use the DEI acronym. No one is legally forced to fund inclusion programs.

But every employer is required to ensure equal opportunity in advertising, outreach, selection, and employment.

And if your organization is withdrawing from Black publications based on the identity of the readers, that is not simply a shift in branding—it is a potential legal risk, a cultural signal, and a moral failing.

We’ve come too far to go back to whisper networks and closed pipelines.

You don’t have to post in US Black Engineer magazine. But if your reason for avoiding it is the title, the audience, or the fear of being associated with Black excellence—then you’re no longer just walking away from DEI.

You’re walking toward discrimination.

That’s not a strategy. That’s a warning sign.