Lowe's Foundation Launches National Coalition to Train 1 million Skilled Trades Workers by 2035

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that by 2030 there will be 2.1 million skilled trades jobs left unfilled.

In light of many workers retiring alongside increased infrastructure investments, Marvin Ellison, chairman and CEO of Lowe's, is committed to helping the United States address the labor shortage.

A press release notes that for nearly four years, the Lowe's Foundation has supported thousands of individuals entering skilled trades by funding innovative workforce training initiatives.

Ahead of Labor Day, Ellison highlighted that through the new Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition, they are responding to hundreds of current partners to launch a more unified national effort.

According to the press release, the Building Futures Trades Coalition will establish a new benchmark for what can be accomplished when leaders from diverse sectors unite around a common goal.

By 2035, the Lowe's Foundation Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition aims to have trained and developed one million people for careers in skilled trades.

The press release states that this national alliance includes educators, workforce organizations, and industry suppliers across the skilled trades ecosystem, including corporate leaders such as Nvidia, AT&T, Bank of America, Carrier, General Motors, DeWalt, and Duke Energy.

Other stakeholders in the Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition include the National Association of Home Builders, the National Center for Construction Education and Research, SkillsUSA, and Carhartt.

The Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition builds on the Lowe's Foundation's established record of implementing practical solutions.

Its Gable Grants program, which started in 2023, has exceeded its original performance targets and has now developed into an ecosystem comprising 73 community colleges and non-profits who are scaling innovative skilled trades training programs in 30 states.

The foundation has recently broadened its mission to train and develop 250,000 tradespeople by 2035, driven by the program's outcomes, and is making a $250 million investment.

Because workforce challenges affect all industries, the coalition will strengthen each stage of the talent pipeline, from recruitment through career advancement.

Members will collaborate to shape the future of the skilled trades workforce and increase their impact by challenging outdated ideas and changing public perceptions about careers in the skilled trades.

By using storytelling and raising awareness of careers available in the trades, the coalition will highlight the craftsmanship and pride characteristic of these professions and help more people see the skilled trades as a viable route to a successful future.

The coalition will invest in, connect, and scale up training and credentialing by bringing together educators, businesses, workforce organizations, corporate leaders, industry vendors, and other stakeholders to address common workforce challenges and expand the range of effective approaches.

Using case studies, pilot programs, playbooks,, and shared methods based on labor market insights and employer requirements, the coalition will speed up peer learning and help more organizations adopt and scale proven solutions for preparing qualified skilled trades talent without starting from scratch.

The coalition will jointly monitor progress from training to employment by setting common performance indicators that will help it understand what is working, identify gaps, and track outcomes across the workforce ecosystem.

The Lowe's Foundation Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition will have trained and developed one million people for careers in the skilled trades by 2035

In the sectors of construction, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications, the energy industry, HVAC, technology, and financial services, the coalition will apply these insights to improve links between training providers and employers, enhance pathways to in-demand jobs, and help more people turn their training and qualifications into meaningful, long-term careers.

Several CEOs have pointed out the opportunities that these jobs provide for individuals, families and communities, and the kinds of careers that will enable America to move towards a connected future; opportunities for more skilled trades careers to build the talent required to strengthen local economies; the importance of helping to develop the future workforce through training, education and partnerships; the creation of more routes into rewarding careers, the strengthening of communities and the building of the workforce needed to meet the nation's growing infrastructure and energy demands.

Members will work together to shape the future of the skilled trades workforce and increase their impact by challenging outdated perceptions and changing public views about careers in skilled trades.

By sharing stories and raising awareness of trade careers, the coalition aims to showcase the craftsmanship and pride inherent in these professions, encouraging more people to see skilled trades as a viable path to a successful future.

The coalition will invest in, connect, and expand training and credentialing by bringing together educators, businesses, workforce organizations, corporate leaders, industry vendors, and other stakeholders to address shared workforce challenges and broaden the range of effective strategies.

Using case studies, pilot programs, playbooks, and shared methods grounded in labor market insights and employer needs, the coalition will accelerate peer learning and help more organizations adopt and scale proven solutions for preparing qualified skilled trades talent without starting from scratch.

The coalition will jointly track progress from training to employment by establishing common performance indicators, enabling it to understand what works, identify gaps, and monitor outcomes across the workforce ecosystem.

Construction, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, HVAC, technology, and financial services

In sectors such as construction, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, HVAC, technology, and financial services, the coalition will apply these insights to strengthen connections between training providers and employers, improve pathways to in-demand jobs, and help more people turn their training and qualifications into meaningful, long-term careers.

The Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition builds on the Lowe's Foundation’s history of successfully implementing practical solutions.

Its Gable Grants program, launched in 2023, has surpassed its initial goals and evolved into an ecosystem of 73 community colleges and nonprofits scaling innovative skilled trades training programs across 30 states.

Based on the program’s outcomes, the foundation has recently expanded its mission to train and develop 250,000 tradespeople by 2035, committing a $250 million investment.

Several CEOs have emphasized the opportunities for individuals, families, and communities; the critical role of skilled tradespeople in maintaining essential services; the creation of additional pathways into rewarding careers; and building the workforce necessary to meet the nation’s growing infrastructure and energy needs.

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