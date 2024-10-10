STEM City USA Baltimore: A National Model for AI Workforce Training

Tyrone Taborn’s STEM City USA Baltimore initiative is setting a new national standard for Artificial Intelligence (AI) workforce development. Located at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in West Baltimore, this training facility aims to equip students with the skills necessary for high-demand AI careers, including prompt engineering, machine learning, and data validation. With the goal of helping students secure six-figure jobs without a two-year or four-year degree, the initiative is already gaining traction among some of the country’s top industry and academic leaders.

Early Supporters and Investments

STEM City USA Baltimore has garnered significant backing from both corporate and individual leaders who recognize the transformative potential of the project. Already, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been invested by national figures, including Linda Gooden, Freeman Hrabowski, Rodney Adkins, Lydia Thomas, David Steward, and corporate giants like Bank of America. These early supporters have not only contributed financially but have also provided thought leadership, helping to shape the vision of STEM City USA as a hub for AI education and innovation.

This isn’t a startup venture—STEM City USA Baltimore is well past the proof-of-concept stage. With substantial investments already secured, the initiative is poised for long-term success and scalability. "This financial support is just the beginning," says Taborn. "STEM City Baltimore is positioned to become a national model for AI workforce development, and more support is lining up."

Building on a Legacy of Success

Part of the initiative’s strength lies in its connection to longstanding, successful programs like the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) and the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conferences. These events, with a 40-year track record of supplying thousands of students and professionals to the nation's leading employers, provide a strong foundation for STEM City USA Baltimore’s mission. By integrating AI training into this legacy, STEM City Baltimore will continue to serve as a direct pipeline to high-paying jobs and leadership roles within major companies.

Taborn highlights that STEM City USA Baltimore is designed to build on the success of these conferences, creating long-term career pathways for youth and professionals alike. "This initiative fits perfectly within the track record of BEYA and WOC, providing thousands of students and professionals with access to the nation's top employers," he explains. "We are taking what has worked for decades and aligning it with the future of technology and AI."

Focusing on Early Wins and Long-Term Vision

STEM City USA Baltimore is strategically focused on early wins, with an immediate emphasis on areas of certification that are critical to the AI industry. Prompt engineering, for example, is a relatively new but vital field that involves optimizing input commands to maximize the outputs from AI models. Other areas of focus include machine learning, data input, and validation—skills that are essential for the development and maintenance of AI systems. Each of these areas presents significant employment opportunities, with salaries often exceeding $100,000 per year for those with a four-year degree.

"We will start on early wins by training youth in careers that lead to over $100,000 with four-year degrees," says Taborn, emphasizing the importance of quick, measurable successes to build momentum. At the same time, the initiative is designed for long-term scalability, with plans to expand the model to other cities across the country. "Everything is in place to transform communities and upscale when additional funds are available," he notes.

A Unique Pipeline to Major Employers

One of the most significant differentiators of STEM City USA Baltimore is its direct pipeline to major employers. Thanks to Taborn’s decades of work in the STEM and education fields, STEM City USA has partnerships with some of the country’s largest and most innovative companies. This network ensures that students have direct access to internships, mentorship, and job opportunities upon completion of their training.

"STEM City is unique because it always has the pipeline to opportunities with major employers in place and access to the world's top facilities and thought leaders," Taborn explains. This built-in connection to the workforce is crucial for ensuring that students not only receive top-tier training but also secure high-paying jobs that reflect their new skill sets.

Scaling for a Brighter Future

While STEM City USA Baltimore is already achieving early wins, Taborn envisions a much larger impact on the horizon. With continued financial backing and additional resources, the initiative will scale to serve even more communities across the United States. The long-term goal is to address both the underrepresentation of minorities in technology fields and the global talent gap in AI.

"STEM City USA Baltimore is more than a training center," Taborn says. "It’s a movement to transform how we approach education, employment, and economic opportunity for underrepresented communities." As more funds become available and partnerships continue to expand, the potential for STEM City USA to create lasting change grows exponentially.

National Model

STEM City USA Baltimore is not just another educational initiative—it’s a national model for AI workforce development that combines cutting-edge training with direct access to employment opportunities. With early support from national leaders like Linda Gooden, Freeman Hrabowski, Rodney Adkins, Lydia Thomas, Bank of America, and David Steward, the project is already well on its way to becoming a success story. Backed by a 40-year legacy of connecting students with employers through the BEYA and Women of Color STEM Conferences, STEM City USA Baltimore is poised to lead the nation in AI workforce development and set the standard for future generations.

The future of AI requires talent, inclusion, and innovation, and thanks to STEM City USA Baltimore, it’s a future that will be open to all.