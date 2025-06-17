New TrainHR Learning Webinar for Employers

TrainHRlearning.com, a continuing education web portal from NetZealous LLC, has announced that Jacqueline M. Wagner, president of Wagner HR, will serve as the instructor for its "EEO-1" course, scheduled for July 8.

According to the press release, this webinar will provide an overview of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) EEO-1 Component 1 reporting requirements, along with an explanation of the changes that will take effect in 2025.

The most notable change is the removal of the non-binary option for reporting.

The webinar will clarify who is required to file, outline rules for federal contractors with 50-99 employees, and offer step-by-step guidance on preparing and submitting the EEO-1 report.

Participants will also gain an understanding of employer obligations under federal law, strategies for ensuring data accuracy and integrity, and insights into how the EEOC utilizes the collected data.

The session will cover common challenges and provide solutions, along with a Q&A segment to address specific concerns and scenarios.

Significant changes to the EEO-1 Component 1 data collection have been implemented under the Trump administration for the 2024 reporting cycle.

The Office of Management and Budget approved the EEOC's proposed 2024 instruction booklet on May 12, 2025, which states that only male or female options will be available for reporting employee counts.

Additionally, the data collection period has been shortened; it will open on May 20, 2025, and close at 11:00 p.m. (EDT) on June 24, 2025.

The live webinar costs $145 for individual attendees and $295 for group attendees, while the recorded versions are priced at $195 for a single participant and $395 for groups.