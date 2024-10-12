Why Not Baltimore? A Permanent STEM Hub for Innovation, Sustainability, and Opportunity

You might ask yourself: Why would one of the nation’s leading STEM publishing and inclusion organizations open a training program in the heart of West Baltimore, housed in the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center? I say, Why not? We have every tool, resource, and ounce of infrastructure necessary to transform the lives of thousands of young people—and we will.

At a time when conversations about AI, cybersecurity, and the Metaverse dominate boardrooms and innovation hubs, Baltimore is becoming the launchpad for something bigger—a generational shift. We’re not just teaching students how to code or analyze data. We’re laying down career paths that lead directly to the future of technology. Through this program, we’ll equip our youth with skills not only in demand today but also essential for tomorrow’s workforce.

With the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) and the Women of Color STEM Conference returning to Baltimore, we’re bringing millions of dollars in revenue and thousands of professionals to the city. But we don’t want this impact to last only a few days—we’re building a permanent STEM hub that will extend the momentum year-round. This center will provide mentorship, workshops, and job pathways throughout the year, ensuring the same professionals who attend our conferences return to teach, mentor, and inspire.

Why stop there? With visionary leadership from Senator Cory McCray, we can expand beyond education by exploring the creation of data centers and digital recycling facilities right here in Baltimore. These initiatives address pressing challenges in the digital economy—energy consumption, electronic waste, and sustainability—while also creating high-paying tech jobs and attracting millions in investments. A digital recycling center will make Baltimore a model for responsible growth, turning e-waste into opportunities. Together, these facilities would position Baltimore at the intersection of technology, environmental stewardship, and economic development.

We’re not building this vision from scratch—we have a legacy to build upon. Baltimore is already home to extraordinary leaders like Ted Colbert, a Baltimore native and former CEO of Boeing Space and Defense, who proves that global success can come from right here. Our alumni include Dr. Aprille Ericsson, the pioneering NASA aerospace engineer, Ted Childs, IBM executive and global diversity leader, and Bridget Chatman, the 2024 Technologist of the Year and leader in space innovation. These individuals show us what’s possible when opportunity meets preparation. Now, our goal is to ensure that every young person in Baltimore can walk the same path to greatness.

Imagine what’s possible: Students learning cybersecurity and AI by day, designing their own apps and virtual worlds by night, while gaining hands-on experience in data and recycling centers. Scholarships, internships, and career opportunities will be within reach, with government agencies and private companies eager to hire them. And most importantly, these young people won’t have to leave their city to find success—they’ll build it here, with the support of a thriving ecosystem.

The Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center will serve as the hub, but the impact will spread throughout the city, fostering innovation in every neighborhood. With the leadership of Senator McCray and the inspiration from figures like Ted Colbert, Baltimore is poised to lead—not just in STEM but also in sustainability, economic growth, and social progress.

The BEYA and Women of Color STEM Conferences have shown us what’s possible when vision and commitment align. Now, we’re extending that vision year-round. By creating a permanent STEM hub, supported by data centers and digital recycling initiatives, we’ll ensure Baltimore becomes a national leader in technology and sustainability.

Because the future doesn’t just happen—it’s built. And Baltimore is building it, right here, right now. The students who walk through these doors today will become the pioneers of tomorrow, shaping industries, redefining sustainability, and proving that the best way to predict the future is to create it. And trust us—they won’t just keep up with the future. They’ll define it.

This vision isn’t just about economic growth—it’s about building a legacy that empowers our youth and revitalizes our city. Baltimore is ready to lead a movement that addresses critical challenges in education, workforce development, and sustainability. A permanent STEM hub at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center ensures that innovation doesn’t only occur in Silicon Valley or D.C.—it happens right here, fueled by the passion and talent of Baltimore’s youth.

We’ve seen what’s possible through our partnerships. Educational institutions are eager to provide scholarships, and employers are ready to invest in internships and mentorship programs. With our conferences already placing thousands of professionals in STEM careers, a year-round initiative will deepen these partnerships. Students will gain access to top-tier career opportunities while local companies benefit from a growing, homegrown talent pool, reinforcing Baltimore’s reputation as a hub for technology and inclusion.

Transforming E-Waste into Opportunity

The digital economy grows at lightning speed, but it also leaves behind significant environmental challenges. Through the leadership of Senator Cory McCray, Baltimore can rise to meet these challenges by pioneering solutions like digital recycling centers. These centers will address the growing issue of e-waste, converting discarded electronics into valuable resources and creating green jobs in the process. The result? A cleaner environment, a more sustainable tech ecosystem, and an economy that benefits from responsible innovation.

Data centers, too, are crucial to this strategy. These facilities will attract global businesses to Baltimore, generating millions in revenue and creating jobs that align with the city’s push toward technology-driven development. Positioned alongside our digital recycling centers, they will make Baltimore a model for how cities can balance rapid digital growth with environmental responsibility. This isn’t just an idea—it’s a blueprint for Baltimore to become a national leader in smart growth, innovation, and sustainability.

The Time Is Now

The BEYA and Women of Color STEM Conferences have already set the stage for what Baltimore can achieve. Now, we are taking the next step—making the opportunities they create permanent and accessible to all. With year-round programs, partnerships with schools and employers, and a focus on sustainability through digital recycling and data centers, Baltimore will become a beacon of innovation and inclusion.

We’re not waiting for change to come—we’re creating it. This is more than a plan. It’s a movement, powered by the belief that every student in Baltimore deserves access to the future. And we have the tools, the vision, and the leaders to make it happen. With Ted Colbert’s example, Senator Cory McCray’s leadership, and the passion of our community, Baltimore will lead the way—proving that opportunity doesn’t just pass through the city; it stays, grows, and transforms.

The students who enter this hub will leave not just as participants in the future economy but as the ones shaping it. They will lead in AI, master cybersecurity, harness the power of the Metaverse, and set new standards for sustainability in tech. They will redefine what it means to come from Baltimore—not just surviving but thriving, innovating, and leading.

This is Baltimore’s time. The Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center will be the heart of a movement, where learning, mentorship, technology, and sustainability come together to build a brighter future. Because the best way to predict the future is to create it—and Baltimore is ready to lead.