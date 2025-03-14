WWT expands AI capabilities with Softchoice Acquisition

A few weeks ago, World Wide Technology (WWT) announced that the $20 billion global technology solutions provider "is going all in" on developing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and partnerships. As it transforms into an "AI-first" company, the global solution provider said it will spend $500 million on developing an AI Proving Ground.

This week, WWT announced the completion of its acquisition of Softchoice, a software and cloud-focused IT solutions provider.

The approximately US$1.3 billion acquisition enhances WWT's capabilities to support clients throughout their AI and digital transformation journeys.

This strategic move reflects WWT and Softchoice's shared commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact solutions to a diverse and expanding client base.

WWT's clients will now have access to a more comprehensive portfolio of software, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI solutions.

The acquisition broadens WWT's client base of large enterprises, service providers, and public sector markets in the U.S. and around the world to include Softchoice's focus in Canada and within the Commercial, Small, and Medium Business markets across North America.

Softchoice can now expand its offerings and consultant-led services for clients, including across infrastructure and hardware, via access to WWT's state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center (ATC), AI Proving Ground Lab, and integration centers and by leveraging WWT's differentiated AI, cloud, security, and digital capabilities.

Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and chief executive officer of WWT, said, "This strategic transaction brings together two high-performing organizations focused on delivering groundbreaking solutions that help accelerate AI adoption and the digital transformation journeys of organizations across the globe. We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Caprara, the leadership team, and the entire Softchoice organization to the WWT team. Our shared focus on innovation, people, and culture will deliver greater value to our expanded client base."

The rapid evolution of AI has significantly increased the demand for generative AI solutions.

This acquisition builds on WWT's strategic US$500 million investment over three years to help organizations accelerate AI adoption at the enterprise level through solutions and resources such as WWT's ATC, which enables clients globally to experiment, develop, and verify technology strategies from across WWT's expansive partner ecosystem of hundreds of hardware and software providers.

Housed in the ATC is WWT's first-of-its-kind AI Proving Ground lab environment where organizations can test and validate AI applications unique to their business needs and use cases.

David Steward, founder and chairman of WWT, said: "We are excited to add Softchoice's specialized software, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-based services, expanding WWT's portfolio of solutions in our proprietary ATC and AI Proving Ground. This combination will magnify our presence in global markets across both enterprise and small and medium-sized businesses for all industries."

Founded in Toronto, Canada, Softchoice has grown over its 35-year history to become Canada's premier technology solutions provider.

It delivers secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by its advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities, SAM+. Softchoice collaborates with a broad range of technology partners, including Adobe, AWS, Cisco, Google, and VMware, and has a 30-year partnership with Microsoft, which recognized Softchoice as a 2024 Americas Partner of the Year.

Softchoice brings to WWT a strategic partnership with Microsoft that further enhances their abilities to develop, sell, and deliver Microsoft's cloud and digital workplace AI and security solutions, including Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Copilot for Security.

As WWT and Softchoice grow together, they are positioned to solve more client challenges with end-to-end solutions, including bringing faster AI adoption to a wider market and across more channels.

Andrew Caprara, president and CEO of Softchoice: "We truly believe our complementary capabilities deliver an offering that no other company in the industry can match. Softchoice and WWT are exceptionally well aligned in our focus to propel organizations forward while maintaining a deep commitment to being a great workplace for all. Together, I am confident that we will continue to build our world-class culture and drive growth and tangible business value for those we serve."

Driven by its mission to be a great place to work for all, WWT's innovative culture has been recognized by top organizations across the globe, including 13 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

Softchoice shares this ambition with certification from Great Place to Work® in the U.S. and Canada and 19 consecutive years of recognition as the Best Workplace in Canada.

