Tamla Olivier named president and CEO of BGE, an Exelon company

Exelon Corp. announced this week that Tamla Olivier, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Exelon's operating company Pepco Holdings, has been promoted to president and CEO of BGE.

Olivier will lead Maryland’s largest electric and natural gas delivery company, serving more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 gas customers in central Maryland, and will join Exelon’s Executive Committee.

We pride ourselves on our depth of talent at Exelon, and we were pleased to further strengthen our company by appointing leaders who have grown and excelled at the company, said Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler.

Olivier joined Exelon nearly 15 years ago and has led operations for Pepco Holdings’ three utilities since 2021, serving customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and New Jersey.

During Olivier’s tenure, the company achieved its highest reliability rankings and delivered large-scale infrastructure upgrades, bringing many benefits to customers and communities.

Olivier will return to BGE, where she served as senior vice president of customer operations and chief customer officer before assuming her current role at Pepco Holdings.

Before that, she was the president and CEO of BGE Home, a provider of direct-to-customer home improvement services.

She is active in several organizations that serve the Maryland region, serving on the Board of Directors for MedStar Health and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

She is also the vice-chair for Catholic Charities of Maryland and co-chair of the women's leadership council for the My Sister's Place Women's Center.

On National Hat Day in January 2023, Olivier shared on LinkedIn that she wore many hats as a leader, spouse, mother, and friend. But it’s impossible not to recognize and appreciate the iconic role of the hardhat.

Hard hats not only protect the men and women, who work each day to keep our phones charged and our homes warm. They also reflect the sense of pride and unity of workers at Pepco, Atlantic City Electric, and Delmarva Power.

The hardhat will remain among my favorites, she said.

Exelon is one of the nation’s largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco.