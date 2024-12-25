CCG has announced that MPT and The Afro are the official media sponsors for the 39th Annual BEYA STEM Conference

Career Communications Group (CCG) has announced that Maryland Public Television (MPT) and Afro-American Newspapers are the official media sponsors for the 39th Annual BEYA STEM Conference.

This conference will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, February 13-15, 2025, bringing together thousands of students, professionals, and industry leaders to celebrate achievements and foster opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

According to CCG, this partnership combines MPT's educational reach and community impact with the historical legacy and storytelling power of Afro-American Newspapers.

Together, they aim to amplify the conference's mission of inspiring and empowering individuals from underrepresented communities in STEM, highlighting the importance of shaping the future of innovation and technology.

Tyrone Taborn, founder of the BEYA STEM Conference, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "The combined efforts of Maryland Public Television and Afro-American Newspapers provide an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the power of STEM education and innovation. Together, we are shining a light on the importance of representation in STEM while creating opportunities for students and professionals to thrive."

Maryland Public Television, the only statewide public broadcaster in Maryland, is known for its high-quality educational programming and strong community engagement.

Travis Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer at MPT, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. "Maryland Public Television is honored to support the BEYA STEM Conference. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing education and diversity while celebrating the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organizations in STEM. Together with Afro-American Newspapers, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue success in these critical fields."

Afro-American Newspapers, one of the nation's oldest Black-owned newspapers, has been a vital voice for African American progress and empowerment for over 130 years.

Founded in 1892, Afro-American Newspapers is among the longest-standing Black-owned newspapers in the United States.

With a mission to inform, inspire, and empower, the Afro remains a trusted news source and a champion of equity, education, and progress for the African American community.

Its legacy of advocating for equality and amplifying the voices of the African American community makes it a natural partner for the BEYA STEM Conference.

The BEYA STEM Conference has been a cornerstone for promoting opportunity in STEM fields for nearly four decades.

Hosted by Career Communications Group, Inc., the conference provides a dynamic platform for career development, networking, and recognition of excellence in STEM.

This year's conference will feature:

Workshops and Panels : Covering a wide range of topics, including emerging technologies, career pathways, and strategies for fostering diversity in STEM.

: Covering a wide range of topics, including emerging technologies, career pathways, and strategies for fostering diversity in STEM. Career Fair : Connecting attendees with top employers offering exciting opportunities in STEM fields.

: Connecting attendees with top employers offering exciting opportunities in STEM fields. The BEYA Awards Ceremony: Honoring individuals and organizations making groundbreaking contributions to STEM.

Through their media sponsorship, Maryland Public Television and Afro-American Newspapers will expand the conference's reach, engaging diverse audiences and encouraging greater participation in STEM.

The BEYA STEM Conference is a nationally recognized event that connects individuals from underrepresented groups with STEM opportunities.

Hosted by Career Communications Group, Inc., the conference features inspiring keynote speakers, thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops, networking sessions, and the prestigious BEYA Awards Ceremony.

