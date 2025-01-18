STEM City USA | Weekend Circles and Roundabouts

CharisMaggie is an incredibly vibrant content creator who has embraced the richness of her multicultural heritage while living in four fascinating countries.

Her engaging YouTube channel, CharisMaggieTV, boasts a devoted community of 12,700 subscribers, all sharing the journey through diverse cultures in a lively and enjoyable way.

Originally hailing from Guyana and raised by Haitian parents in Jamaica and Belize, CharisMaggie now calls Toronto, Canada, her home.

Her channel features a treasure trove of content, including the delightful web series "Fi Di Kulcha," where she hosts captivating interviews that delve into the traditions and lifestyles of people from over 20 countries, including Roatan, Belize, Nigeria, Jamaica, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Zambia, Niger, and many more.

Through this series, she explores topics like cuisine, cultural history, and language, all while creating an atmosphere of fun and discovery.

In her enlightening "Creole/Kreyol Series," CharisMaggie shines a spotlight on the diverse languages within the Creole family, featuring unique perspectives from Mauritius, Haiti, Seychelles, and beyond.

Her "Life in Canada" series offers invaluable insights for international students, covering everything from applying for university to navigating the process of securing permanent residency in Canada.

She thoughtfully compares the advantages and challenges of living in Ontario versus Newfoundland, providing a well-rounded view of the two regions.

Inspired by the challenges of the pandemic, CharisMaggie launched the "Kitchens of Toronto" web series, showcasing the exceptional culinary offerings of local restaurants and caterers.

Her initiative came at a time when many food establishments were struggling, and her visits in the summer of 2021 helped shine a light on the resilience of Toronto's vibrant food scene.

In her "Comparing Countries I've Lived In" playlist, she reflects on her personal experiences across Ontario, Newfoundland, Labrador, and Jamaica.

Additionally, in her "Business & Culture Podcast" she engages in inspiring dialogues with entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, exploring paths to becoming a food entrepreneur and discussing access to capital, transitioning to entrepreneurship, and the power of cultural representation in literature for children.

CharisMaggie's content beautifully illustrates the rich backgrounds of Guyanese, Haitian, and Jamaican people.

She openly shares her journey of growth, challenging stereotypes while fostering a greater understanding of cultural history, Creole languages, and the diversity of ethnic cuisines. Her enthusiasm for sharing her experiences truly makes her channel a captivating place for learning and connection. Visit her website at CharisMaggieTV