Prayer and Pen: The Prayers and Legacy of Carl Murphy, Publisher of the AFRO-American Newspapers

As someone who has served on the board of the Afro-American Newspapers, I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible impact this institution has on our community. The AFRO remains one of the most vital and authentic voices reporting on the events that shape the Black experience. In today’s world, where our stories are often overlooked or distorted, this newspaper stands as a beacon, keeping the truth alive for generations.

This book is more than important—it’s essential. It tells the story of Carl Murphy, the legendary publisher of the AFRO-American newspaper, and offers us a window into his soul through a collection of prayers curated by his granddaughter and current publisher, Frances Murphy Draper. In these prayers, we don’t just see a man who led a newspaper; we see a man who led his family, his community, and his people through some of the darkest times in American history.

In moments of struggle, chaos, and trial—when it would be easy to think that God’s goodness was nowhere to be found—Murphy chose prayer as his weapon. He knew the power of his pen, but he also knew the power of faith. These prayers, shared with family, friends, and the community, reveal a man who poured every thought, every emotion into conversations with God.

What strikes me about this collection is how it reflects the challenges Murphy faced—Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, the Great Depression, two world wars. Yet, with each prayer, we see the unwavering strength of a man who understood that faith was not a crutch, but a driving force. He knew that leading a family, a business, and a movement required not just strategy, but spiritual grounding.

As you journey through these more than 50 original prayers, you’ll feel the weight of history but also the light of hope. Carl Murphy’s prayers weren’t just personal reflections; they were calls for perseverance and strength that resonated with many in the Black community, especially when navigating the harsh realities of the time. He didn’t just pray for survival—he prayed for victory, for justice, for the kind of world we continue to fight for today.

This book is a testament to Carl Murphy’s legacy—not just as a brilliant publisher or a community leader, but as a man who understood that prayer was the foundation of his success. It is a reminder that, even in the toughest of times, prayer can provide the strength, wisdom, and resilience we need to move forward. In these pages, you will find solace, inspiration, and the legacy of a cultural hero who used both his pen and his faith to change the world.

Carl Murphy’s legacy, as documented here, is not just history—it’s a roadmap for the future. It teaches us that while the fight for equality and justice continues, so too must our faith. Let these prayers remind us that even in the darkest moments, there is always light. Let them inspire us to keep pushing, keep believing, and keep fighting for the future we deserve.