Senator C. McCray's book tops Amazon's Hot New Releases

Cory V. McCray's book, The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life, has recently reached No. 1 in New Releases for Teacher & Student Mentoring, as announced in an email to the Friends of Cory McCray.

To connect with young people who feel stuck and may not see college as their path, McCray wrote this book to show that they still deserve a chance at success.

According to McCray, the book is intended for parents, teachers, and mentors who are trying to guide young individuals forward.

It is for anyone who believes in the importance of exposure, access, and opportunity, not just as buzzwords, but as genuine pathways to breaking cycles and building futures.

McCray's tagline emphasizes that learning a trade is not just about mastering a skill; it is also about gaining control of one's future.

Born in Baltimore, McCray attended Fairmount-Harford High School and completed his Journeyman Wireman Certification in 2008 at the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Center, Local No. 24, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

He later earned an Associate Degree in Business Management from Baltimore City Community College in 2011 and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the National Labor College in 2013.

McCray became an electrician and is the owner of McCray Properties, LLC.

Since January 9, 2019, he has served as a member of the Maryland Senate. He is a member of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and the Maryland Legislative Transit Caucus. He also served as an associate member of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus from 2019 to 2020.

Additionally, McCray has been a member of the President's Advisory Council at Baltimore City Community College since 2015 and has served on the Baltimore City Workforce Development Board.

Recently, a groundbreaking investment in the future of digital equity was announced as STEM City Baltimore, an initiative of STEM City USA, secured a $100,000 grant from the State of Maryland to provide immersive AI and metaverse training for Baltimore youth.

The funding represents a pivotal step toward closing the technology divide and preparing the next generation for a digitally driven economy.

Spearheaded by Maryland State Senator Cory McCray (District 45), the grant is more than a financial boost—it’s a strategic alignment with national priorities, including the latest Executive Order from President Trump that champions AI education as a national imperative.

At a time when artificial intelligence and immersive technologies are reshaping industries, this initiative ensures that Baltimore’s youth are not just participants but future leaders in the digital economy.

Get your copy here:

➡️ Barnes & Noble

➡️ The Ivy Bookshop

➡️ Books-A-Million

➡️ Amazon