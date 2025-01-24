STEM City USA | Weekend Circles and Roundabouts, January 26

Join Sam Sanders on the vibrant Sam Sanders Show Podcast, where he discusses an exciting array of topics related to television, movies, music, celebrities, the internet, and all things meme-worthy!

With a wealth of experience as an award-winning reporter and radio host, Sam brings an engaging perspective from Los Angeles.

Recent episodes have been nothing short of enlightening!

For instance, the talented Joel Kim Booster joined Sam to share insights about his fabulous wardrobe choices for the show Loot. This episode also sparked important conversations about wealth representation in media and the glamorization of billionaires.

In another thought-provoking episode, Sam explores the intriguing world of artificial intelligence. The podcast also keeps you updated with the latest pop culture trends.

One standout moment features an inspiring discussion with marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, who passionately reviews her book "What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures." She paints a hopeful vision of our climate future through the lens of creativity, encouraging us all to reimagine environmental challenges and mobilize for meaningful change.

Don’t miss the episode "Inside 2024's Tech Revolution," in which Sam examines groundbreaking technological advances, debates the validity of AI hype, and assesses Elon Musk’s impact on communication.

After a brief hiatus due to recent fires in Los Angeles, the podcast is back with exciting updates on pop culture and fresh discussions about the ongoing TikTok debate.

