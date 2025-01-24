STEM City USA | Weekend Circles and Roundabouts, January 24

The Black News Today podcast, produced by KCMG Media, focuses on news, the performing arts, and business.

According to its mission statement on Spreaker, it strives to provide the latest updates on African American news, culture, and achievements.

Recent episodes have featured discussions on various topics, including reparations, resistance, and revolutionary women; a virtual online exploration of Black history and culture; a review of Denzel Washington's latest film, Gladiator II; and the new class of representatives making history in Congress.

The podcast has also addressed the migration of Black Twitter, the life of legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones, rapper 50 Cent's philanthropic efforts, Bronny James' life after experiencing a heart attack, and Georgia students protesting a 2021 voting law.

In 2024, episodes included discussions about entertainers such as Russell Simmons, Taraji P. Henson, and Miss Iowa USA (McKenzie Kerry).

They also explored the legacy of HBCU basketball star Jazmin Boyd, news from the Department of Justice regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Black women's reproductive rights, and the latest trends from Paris Fashion Week.

The podcast highlights stories from various artists and creators, including Brandon Blackwood, a contemporary bag and accessories designer; singer and actress Willow Smith; country music singer Candace Mycale "Mickey" Guyton; actor, singer, songwriter, and record producer Leon Thomas; and journalist, writer, and designer Nasozi Kakembo.

Additionally, Black News Today covered topics such as Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest, the passing of soul and funk legend Frankie Beverly, a Chinese American family's contributions to HBCU students, and NASA's Hidden Figures being honored with a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Capitol Hill.

In September 2024, the podcast discussed the passing of legendary actor James Earl Jones, Beyoncé's unexpected snub at the Country Music Awards, A'ja Wilson's historic WNBA record, and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears' groundbreaking gubernatorial campaign.

They also paid tribute to novelist Tina McElroy Ansa and highlighted a Black mom-owned baby essentials brand that is partnering with Target.

