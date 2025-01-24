STEM City USA | Weekend Circles and Roundabouts, January 25

U'nique Griffin is the passionate host and presenter of the inspiring podcast "Beyond. U'nique. Shattered. Dreams!"

Launched in October 2024, this vibrant podcast has captivated listeners with nearly 29 episodes, each around 22 minutes long.

U'nique beautifully weaves her unique life experiences into engaging discussions that delve into society, culture, relationships, religion, and spirituality.

Her exploration of adversity, survival, and divine purpose resonates deeply, offering listeners both insight and encouragement.

A particularly heartfelt aspect of her podcast is the exploration of autism. With sincerity and strength, U'nique shares her insights on receiving an autism diagnosis, highlighting the challenges faced along the way and the transformative power of acceptance and growth.

Her stories provide a beacon of hope to parents navigating similar paths, reminding them that this journey is not solely filled with obstacles but rich with love, joy, and the discovery of one's true self.

One delightful episode showcases lighthearted anecdotes from her childhood. Her quirky personality shines through as she reflects on the emotional impacts of childhood conflicts while celebrating a touching moment of sibling love—how her brother, who once playfully teased her, ultimately became her protector against school bullies.

She fondly recalls an unexpected party he threw at just 15, which amazed her, a curious four- or five-year-old, as their home buzzed with life.

U'nique's podcast also highlights profound experiences, from feeding the homeless to uplifting her community to praying for her neighborhood.

One especially poignant episode narrates an emotional journey of reconnecting with an estranged father during his final days, revealing the importance of being present for those in need.

Through her battles, including facing homelessness, she uncovers extraordinary kindness and resilience, showcasing her remarkable ability to thrive amidst adversity.

Moreover, U'nique shares a touching story of her husband’s calling into the deliverance ministry, emphasizing the learnings and strength they discovered while confronting fears together.

For even more uplifting content focused on the power of family, faith, and the unyielding human spirit, be sure to explore her YouTube channel, U'nique Victories. You won’t want to miss the inspiration awaiting you there!

