In the 21st century, Artificial Intelligence is rewriting the rules of work, opportunity, and equity. For many, this shift sparks anxiety about jobs disappearing. But for leaders like Maryland State Senator Cory V. McCray, the story isn’t about what AI will take away—it’s about how people, through apprenticeships, certifications, and lifelong learning, can thrive alongside technology.

Born on October 31, 1982, in Baltimore City, Cory’s life has always been anchored by family, community, and service. Today, he represents Maryland’s 45th District in Northeast Baltimore in the State Senate, after previously serving in the House of Delegates and as Acting Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. His trajectory—union electrician turned entrepreneur turned lawmaker—makes him a rare kind of elected official: one who intimately understands both the tools of the trade and the tools of governance.

Apprenticeship as Transformation

Shortly after turning 18, Cory enrolled in a five-year apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). That decision changed the course of his life. By 20, he had purchased his first home; by 25, he owned seven. Apprenticeship didn’t just give Cory a paycheck—it gave him the skills, confidence, and financial footing to begin building generational wealth.

He later earned an associate degree in business management from Baltimore City Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the National Labor College, further blending hands-on experience with academic achievement. Cory went on to serve as an IBEW organizer, a community advocate, and a co-founder of the B.E.S.T. Democratic Club, which mobilized hundreds of young people in East Baltimore into political action.

Leadership for an AI Workforce

Elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014 and the State Senate in 2018, Cory quickly earned a reputation as an effective, solutions-driven legislator. His policy focus reflects both his trade background and his vision for the future:

Apprenticeships and Workforce Development: Architect of the ACTION and POWER Apprenticeship Acts, expanding training programs that prepare workers for family-sustaining jobs in industries where technology and skilled trades meet.

Equity in Education: Secured fairer school construction funding to ensure Baltimore students aren’t left behind in statewide resource allocations.

Democracy and Inclusion: Championed legislation restoring voting rights to more than 40,000 Marylanders, demonstrating his commitment to expanding civic participation.

Economic Justice: Spearheaded bills to raise the minimum wage, expand SNAP benefits, and create more reliable transportation infrastructure.

Environmental Accountability: Advanced reforms in the Maryland Environmental Service and fought for cleaner air and water.

Today, Cory serves on the Budget and Taxation Committee, the Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee, and as Deputy Majority Whip in the Maryland Senate, bringing fiscal discipline and community values into statewide policy.

An Elected Official for the AI Generation

What sets Cory apart is how his personal journey aligns with the realities of the AI Generation. He knows from lived experience that technical certifications and continuous training are just as vital as college degrees. He knows AI can optimize systems—but it can never replace the human instincts of a skilled tradesperson. He knows communities need not only technology but also trust, service, and leadership that listens.

For Cory, AI is not the enemy. It is a tool—one that can make blue-collar STEM safer, more efficient, and more dynamic. But he is unwavering that the human factor remains irreplaceable. Apprenticeships, lifelong learning, and community-driven leadership are the foundation of resilience in an automated age.

Grounded in Family and Community

Beyond politics, Cory is a husband and father of four, finding his greatest pride in raising his family in Northeast Baltimore. His commitment to the IBEW and to community organizing keeps him grounded, even as his influence grows statewide.

Why Cory Matters Now

The AI Generation requires leaders who embody both tradition and transformation. Cory McCray is one of those leaders: a public servant who understands the future of work because he has lived the struggle for opportunity. His story proves that apprenticeships still matter, certifications still matter, and human leadership will always matter.

In a world racing toward automation, Cory V. McCray is showing what it means to be an elected official for the AI Generation—one who ensures that the dignity of work, the power of community, and the human factor remain at the center of progress.