Rebooting the Machines: Dr. Ayanna Howard’s Vision

Dr. Ayanna Howard’s book, Rebooting the Machines, has been published by Broadleaf Books and is scheduled for release on November 10, 2026.

Library Journal described the book as “a very timely work on the ethics of artificial intelligence algorithms…. [that will] appeal to both novices and experts interested in the societal impact of failing to apply ethical standards in AI.”

The book addresses topics such as the transformation of jobs by AI rather than their elimination, the necessity for students and workers to adapt, the detrimental effects of limited diversity among AI developers, and the urgency of correcting bias in AI before it becomes embedded in infrastructure.

Dr. Howard also emphasizes the often-overlooked physical dimension of AI, noting that companies have already equipped physical robots with large language models (LLMs) for voice-controlled operation, and that AI-powered drones present significant privacy and surveillance concerns.

She asserts that responsible AI development requires collective action and the harnessing of people power in addition to computing power.

As an AI researcher and former roboticist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Dr. Howard became Spelman College's 12th president in August, at a time when students are concerned that artificial intelligence may threaten their future prospects.

In Rebooting the Machines, Dr. Howard contends that while AI may eliminate certain opportunities, it will also create new ones, and that society must collectively shape the future of AI.

She argues that the ethical foundation of AI should be determined by a diverse society rather than a homogeneous group of engineers.

The book provides a practical framework for determining demands on technology companies, identifying areas of resistance, and ensuring that ethical human values are integrated into AI systems.

Dr. Howard is recognized as an innovator, entrepreneur, robotics and AI expert, and currently serves as President of Spelman College.

She contributed to the development of Mars rover technologies as a senior robotics researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and has been featured in media outlets such as CNN, TIME, Forbes, the Amazon Prime series Luminaries, and the IMAX film Superhuman Body.

Dr. Howard has delivered presentations on AI and robotics at international venues, including Davos and TEDx.

Dr. Howard recently participated in an higher education-focused interview on TheChuckToddcast.

She emphasized that practices emerging at Spelman College, particularly through the Arthur M. Blank Spelman Innovation Lab, demonstrate how young people can shape the future of AI in alignment with their values and in support of social good.

Dr. Howard stated that expertise in both engineering and computer science is essential for roboticists, as is an understanding of societal and cultural dynamics in a diverse global context.

She notes that such expertise is primarily acquired through hands-on experience rather than solely through classroom instruction or online resources.

Mistakes in robotics can have significant consequences; for example, if a robot is about to harm a human, there is no opportunity to simply restart the system due to software errors.

AI is fundamentally connected to physical interaction with the world

Drawing from her experience at NASA and her current research in healthcare robotics for children with special needs, Dr. Howard asserts that AI is fundamentally connected to physical interaction with the world.

The physical dimension of AI is often underestimated, yet its capacity to interact with and manipulate the physical environment can yield transformative outcomes beyond virtual applications.

However, improper implementation can result in irreparable harm. Therefore, it is essential to approach discussions about physical AI from both social and ethical perspectives.

In critical sectors such as healthcare, AI systems are infrequently trained on datasets that reflect the full diversity of the human population and often underrepresent Black females, resulting in unintended unequal outcomes.

Identifying the most effective interventions to address this bias before it becomes embedded in technological infrastructure is essential.

This book underscores the significant potential of AI to enhance human life, while also illustrating the frequent shortcomings in its implementation to date.

If AI systems continue to underrepresent, ignore, or minimize cultural diversity, their development is likely to exacerbate existing inequalities.

Achieving meaningful change is possible, but it will require coordinated efforts from individuals, organizations, and policymakers to identify and address non-inclusive or biased initiatives, algorithms, and devices—it is the responsibility of us all to question the use of AI and make good on its promise to do good.

We must have the means to hold AI, its creators and developers, and ourselves accountable. And we must do so now, before the AI biases in our systems become entrenched.

During the interview, Dr. Howard predicted that while AI will completely change how we do our jobs, she added that higher education institutions, such as Spelman College, and workforce development organizations can be advocates in that process—and help society figure out how to ensure we have the tools needed to withstand this trend and create new types of jobs that are both fulfilling and sustainable.

Dr. Howard said her book, Rebooting the Machines, is anchored on shaping people’s understanding of their future relationship with AI.

Over 500 years ago, those who felt their jobs were threatened by the printing press and didn’t adapt were left behind.

Centuries later, during the transition to automobiles, people accustomed to horses protested cars because they didn’t understand the transformation. Throughout history, severe disruption has occurred when people have failed to adapt to new technology.

Whatever actions we take today as AI continues to develop will make a difference for ourselves and for others. And that is independent of the fleeting specifics of the technology, which will continue to change.

We all need to make sure that the AI we're building for our future truly serves human needs.

The impact AI has on society will be as profound as any of the great causes that prompted people to take to the streets in decades past—the Civil Rights Movement, #MeToo, the Occupy Movement.

Rebooting the Machines provides a blueprint and a range of actions for "taking to the streets" in support of responsible AI development.

Building improved AI systems requires not only computational resources but also collective human engagement. There is significant potential to leverage AI for societal benefit, provided that vigilance is maintained to prevent the perpetuation of existing biases. This challenge is a shared responsibility. Rebooting the Machines equips readers with the knowledge and strategies necessary to address these concerns.