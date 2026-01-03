Foreword

By Dr. Tyrone Taborn

Few voices are more important in today’s leadership conversation than that of Marvin Bembry.

I first met Marvin over thirty years ago through our mutual work with AMIE—Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering—where he served as the inaugural executive director. Our paths continued to cross through the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA), an event I founded to spotlight excellence and innovation in STEM leadership. From the beginning, Marvin distinguished himself not only as a strategist but as a steward—someone who leads with integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to people.

In When the Title Fades, Marvin offers a much-needed blueprint for a question too many leaders are afraid to ask: Who am I when the role no longer defines me? In an age where promotions, prestige, and public platforms often mask internal disconnection, Marvin’s work calls us back to the center. This book is not about letting go of ambition—it’s about reclaiming identity. It’s about leading from the inside out, anchored in purpose rather than position.

What makes this book essential isn’t just Marvin’s depth of insight; it’s the authenticity with which he delivers it. With clarity and candor, he names the quiet pressures that seasoned leaders face and invites them to rediscover their values, renew their voice, and lead with greater freedom. This is not a leadership theory book—it’s a transformational tool. The reflections and frameworks inside these pages are forged from decades of coaching, corporate influence, and lived experience.

Whether you’re navigating a career transition, reassessing your legacy, or simply longing to lead more authentically, Marvin Bembry is a trusted guide. When the Title Fades gives you the language to define your leadership not by what you do—but by who you are when no one’s watching.

Take this book seriously. Read it with an open heart. And then share it with someone whose title may be loud, but whose voice has grown quiet. This is the roadmap back to the leader they—and we—need.

— Dr. Tyrone D. Taborn

Founder, Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA)

Chairman & CEO, Career Communications Group