Abbott highlights the importance of digital health technology at the CES show

Eliud Kipchoge is a renowned marathon runner who has achieved remarkable feats over more than two decades at a high level, earning significant accomplishments for both Kenya and the world.

During his career, he also represented a new product introduced by Abbott, one of the leading companies in the medical industry.

Featuring Eliud, the CES 2021 product launch was highlighted by two impressive structures containing 15 modules at the premiere of the new BioWearable device called Lingo.

Fast forward four years to January 2025, Olivier Ropars, the division vice president of Lingo at Abbott's consumer Biowearables division, discussed the emergence of health technology that measures the body's biomarkers in real-time.

Ropars was a panelist at the "Next Gen Wearable Tech: Shaping the Future" discussion, where he explored the latest advancements in wearable technology and their impact on healthcare, empowering consumers to take control of their health.

According to Ropars, wearables enable users to gain deeper insights into their bodies, ultimately improving and guiding their eating, sleeping, training, and disease-prevention habits.

By bringing this cutting-edge technology to the consumer market, Abbott aims to assist hundreds of millions of individuals in leading healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The panelists for the "Tracking Your Body's Signals" discussion included Dr. Adam Goodcoff, an ER doctor and founder of MedFluencers; Alexis Ohanian, an entrepreneur and investor, founder of Seven Seven Six, and co-founder of Reddit; and Tunde Oyeneyin, a global fitness instructor for Peloton, bestselling author, and motivational speaker.

The panel was hosted by Pamela Nisevich Bede, a global nutritionist for Abbott's Lingo business and a registered sports dietitian.

The discussion focused on the current state of health technology, Abbott's vision for connected health through Lingo, and the benefits of continuously monitoring glucose levels to help establish healthy habits and improve overall well-being.

During an interview on the show floor at CES 2025, Bede discussed Abbott's glucose monitor, Lingo.

This innovative device combines a biosensor with a smartphone app, allowing for continuous tracking of glucose levels. It streams real-time data to help users take charge of their health.

Bede highlighted the importance of digital health technology at the CES show, stating on LinkedIn, "Listen to learn more about Lingo and how continuous glucose monitoring allows us to gain insights into our bodies."

Lingo measures glucose levels 24/7 and transmits this data to your phone, where it is translated into easy-to-understand insights. This information can guide dietary, lifestyle, and exercise choices to improve metabolic health.

Whether you want to mitigate a family history of health issues or simply feel better about your well-being, Lingo provides personal data to illustrate why glucose is essential and how it can impact your life.

Users can monitor their glucose levels at any time through their mobile phone, receiving insights into the spikes that matter metabolically. For instance, Lingo can differentiate between the effects of eating a doughnut versus blueberries, showing when, how, and what foods contribute to glucose spikes.

Lingo represents one of the first over-the-counter biosensors, bringing fundamental insights into personal health management.