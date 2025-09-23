Paying It Forward: Many Different Ways to be a Scientist

The Baltimore City Health Department recently celebrated the unveiling of the Henrietta Lacks mural alongside community members and partners.

This event served as a powerful tribute to Henrietta Lacks’ legacy and her profound impact on science, public health, and the city of Baltimore.

For decades, Lacks’ legacy has influenced medical research through HeLa cells, which continue to advance medical knowledge today.

The mural not only honors her story but also symbolizes equity, resilience, and community pride.

Five years ago, breast and ovarian cancer research scientist Colletta Orr spoke with Career Communications Group’s High-Tech Sunday.

Colletta, the author of "Cancer Doesn't Always Win," is dedicated to raising awareness among women about engaging in life-saving conversations with their physicians.

In the career and pipeline segment of the High-Tech Sunday interview, Colletta discusses her family’s history with ovarian and breast cancer.

She mentions her work with cells at the molecular level, noting that patients often prefer not to delve deeply into the complexities of molecular biology and genetics; their primary focus is on recovery.

At the 32:50 mark in the interview, the conversation turns to the 2017 HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," which is based on Rebecca Skloot's book.

The movie chronicles Henrietta Lacks’ daughter, Deborah (played by Oprah Winfrey), as she uncovers the story of her mother and the unauthorized use of her cancer cells in the 1950s.

This led to the creation of the first immortal human cell line—HeLa cells—which revolutionized medicine. Thanks to the work of some formidable principal investigators.

Although Collette wasn’t a principal investigator managing her own laboratory, she served as a senior research scientist.

She recalls working with breast cancer cells at Georgetown University and observing how these cells divided into different types.

This discovery revealed the genetic makeup of the cells and allowed her to connect ovarian and breast cancer in her own family—an important realization in her early career as a scientist.

Be sure to listen between the 32- and 34-minute mark for more insights.