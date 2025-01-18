STEM City USA | Celebrating amazing stories and global unity

After our Weekend Circles and Roundabouts featuring the vibrant CharisMaggie—an inspiring content creator who celebrates her multicultural background from her adventures across four amazing countries—we took the opportunity to dive into the work of Christine Job.

Christine, who hails from Atlanta, has crafted a remarkable journey in Spain since 2017.

She proudly identifies as a podcaster, business strategist, advocate for Black women’s wellness, and a contributor to the ex-pat lifestyle.

Currently living in the city of València, she has engaged with over 100 Black women ex-pats, sharing their incredible stories and wellness journeys.

Christine Job's podcast, “Flourish in the Foreign,” which launched on April 23, 2020, has already made a significant impact—it won the Best International Podcast award at the Black Podcasting Awards in 2021!

Each episode features captivating tales of women navigating life across various parts of the globe, including the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Australia, and even regions like Honduras, Mexico, Kuwait, and China.

One particularly memorable episode features Nubia from the Chronicles Abroad podcast, who shares her transformative journey from the U.S. to becoming a nomadic traveler, entrepreneur, and podcaster.

Guests on Flourish in the Foreign generously offer practical tips for professionals looking to relocate, discussing how one might embrace life in Iceland or manage their career while raising a family.

Another enriching episode highlights a guest with insights from her work in the financial services industry throughout Europe and Asia, sharing savvy tips on managing finances while abroad.

Additionally, Christine’s Special Series dives into the complexities of growing older outside one's homeland, exploring both the challenges and the joys that come along with this unique experience.