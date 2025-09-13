Brilliant Lady: Virgin Voyages’ New Standard at Sea

Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady, set sail on her maiden five-day voyage from New York to Bermuda with plenty of buzz—and she did not disappoint. More than just another ship, Brilliant Lady represents a new way of cruising, one that blends cutting-edge technology, elevated dining, and thoughtful design into an experience that feels fresh, modern, and surprisingly personal.

Technology at the Core

From the moment guests step aboard, Brilliant Lady feels like a smart city at sea. Each traveler is issued a sleek wristband that serves as a stateroom key and payment method. No more fumbling with cards or paperwork—the bracelet streamlines access and makes everyday interactions seamless.

In the staterooms, the shift toward digital living becomes even clearer. A tablet acts as the room’s command center, adjusting lighting, opening curtains, ordering room service, or queuing up entertainment with just a tap. The integration is playful but practical, giving passengers control over their environment in a way that feels futuristic without being overwhelming.

Dining Reimagined

Virgin has taken aim at one of the most entrenched cruise traditions: the giant dining hall. Brilliant Lady offers no such space. Instead, guests can choose from more than 20 restaurants, each designed to feel like a land-based venue with its own menu, theme, and personality.

One evening might mean a refined tasting menu in an intimate setting; the next could be a lively casual meal that mirrors the energy of a modern food hall. This move away from mass dining toward curated culinary experiences redefines what it means to “eat on a cruise.” For seasoned travelers who have grown tired of buffets and banquet service, it’s a refreshing shift.

× Expand David and Ben

What’s Included

One of the biggest frustrations on many cruises is the steady drip of extra charges. On Brilliant Lady, Virgin has eliminated much of that stress by including core items in the fare. Gratuities are covered, so guests don’t face awkward tipping moments at the end of a meal. Wi-Fi is bundled in, as are group fitness classes ranging from yoga to spin.

Perhaps most notably, “essential drinks” are also included: water, juices, sodas, teas, and drip coffee. While cocktails, premium coffees, and spa services cost extra, the essentials are part of the experience. This structure eliminates the feeling of being nickel-and-dimed and allows guests to focus on the voyage itself.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

True to Virgin’s brand, Brilliant Lady leans into entertainment that feels modern and stylish. Instead of cookie-cutter stage shows, guests find immersive productions, live music, and creative experiences that echo the energy of boutique city theaters. Fitness is also woven into the lifestyle, with wellness classes and a state-of-the-art gym available at no extra charge.

Public spaces are equally intentional. Lounges, bars, and common areas are designed for interaction, whether that means networking with fellow travelers, unwinding with colleagues, or enjoying solo downtime without distraction. The ship encourages both connection and reflection—a balance that’s hard to strike in an environment of thousands of passengers.

Designed for Connection

With a capacity of just under 3,000 guests, Brilliant Lady avoids the anonymity of mega-ships that carry twice as many passengers. The scale feels approachable. Crew members can actually get to know guests, and passengers don’t feel like they’re lost in a floating city. This human scale, combined with smart design, makes the ship feel curated rather than crowded.

A Veteran’s Perspective

Having taken more than 25 cruises, I’ve seen the evolution of the industry firsthand—from the days when cruises were considered bargain escapes to today’s mega-ship resorts. In that context, Brilliant Lady stands out as one of the most unique ships I have ever experienced.

The integration of technology, the rethinking of dining, the inclusion of essentials, and the focus on personal connection create a product that feels innovative without being gimmicky. It’s a reminder that cruising can still surprise us.

The Verdict

Brilliant Lady isn’t just another cruise ship—it’s a signal of where the industry is heading. For professionals, it offers an environment where technology enhances, rather than distracts from, the experience. For retirees, it provides sophistication without the fatigue of navigating massive crowds. For younger travelers, it demonstrates that cruising can match the standards of a digital-first lifestyle.

Virgin Voyages set out to disrupt the market, and with Brilliant Lady, it has succeeded. This ship doesn’t just raise the bar—it redraws it. And for those who think they’ve seen it all at sea, this vessel offers proof that brilliance can still surprise you.