Review of Rovos Rail's Pride of Africa

For those seeking an unparalleled luxury train journey across Africa, Rovos Rail's Pride of Africa is a must-experience. Often compared to the world’s most prestigious rail experiences, such as the Orient Express, this train offers a unique way to explore the continent with vintage charm, refined service, and breathtaking scenery. However, luxury train travel in Africa comes with its own set of challenges, which travelers should be prepared for.

A Journey Through Time and Luxury

Rovos Rail’s Pride of Africa is more than just transportation—it’s a step back in time to the golden age of rail travel. From the moment you board, the train’s rich wood-paneled interiors, plush furnishings, and antique décor set the stage for a nostalgic adventure. The leisurely pace allows passengers to fully appreciate Africa’s diverse landscapes, from golden savannahs to towering mountains, all viewed from the comfort of the open-air observation car.

Exceptional Service with a Few Hiccups

One of the defining aspects of the journey is the exceptional service. The staff is warm, attentive, and ensures that every need is met with grace. Meal service is an event in itself, lasting 2-3 hours per sitting, with a focus on quality over quantity. The carefully curated menus showcase both African and international influences, accompanied by a selection of fine South African wines. While portions are not oversized like on cruise ships, each meal is satisfying and elegantly presented.

However, travelers should expect occasional infrastructure issues. Railway systems in some parts of Africa are not always in peak condition, leading to unexpected stops, track repairs, and engine replacements. While these disruptions can be frustrating, they are part of the adventure and add an element of unpredictability to the journey.

Who Should Take This Trip?

This experience is best suited for:

Luxury travelers who appreciate old-world charm and indulgence.

Rail enthusiasts looking for a unique and historic journey.

Honeymooners and couples seeking a romantic and immersive travel experience.

History and culture buffs interested in the legacy of train travel in Africa.

However, it may not be ideal for those who prioritize efficiency or require constant modern conveniences like Wi-Fi and reliable cell service, which are limited onboard.

Additional Tips & Recommendations

Pack Smart: During the day, smart casual attire is appropriate, but dinner calls for formal or semi-formal wear.

Be Flexible: Delays happen, so a patient mindset will enhance your experience.

Unplug & Enjoy: With no Wi-Fi onboard, take the opportunity to read, reflect, or simply enjoy the views.

Excursions Are Worth It: Some itineraries include off-train excursions—wear comfortable walking shoes.

Some itineraries include off-train excursions—wear . Tipping Etiquette: While not required, tipping for exceptional service is always appreciated.

Final Verdict

Despite occasional hiccups, Rovos Rail’s Pride of Africa is an unforgettable way to see the continent. The romance of train travel, combined with impeccable service, gourmet dining, and spectacular scenery, makes it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you embrace the adventure and appreciate the journey as much as the destination, this trip is well worth it.