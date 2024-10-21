Social Media and Technology Open New Horizons: Discover the Top Travel Trends and Destinations for 2025

In today’s hyper-connected world, technology-driven social media is transforming how we discover and experience travel. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok now serve as powerful tools, helping travelers break away from the usual destinations and explore new, lesser-known places. With just a scroll or click, adventure seekers are finding inspiration for their next getaway, and brands like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo are responding with innovative tools to make booking easier than ever. Unpack '25, Expedia Group's latest report, sheds light on the top trends and hidden gems for 2025, revealing a world of travel possibilities that extend far beyond the familiar tourist hotspots.

Detour Destinations: Getting Off the Beaten Path

Travelers in 2025 are venturing beyond popular cities and adding detours to nearby hidden gems. Known as "Detour Destinations," these off-the-beaten-path spots are gaining traction, with 63% of travelers saying they’re likely to visit them on their next trip. Social media is a driving force behind this trend, with influencers and travel bloggers showcasing the beauty and tranquility of less-crowded places. Whether it’s Reims in France or Krabi in Thailand, technology has made it easier than ever to discover these hidden treasures.

Here’s a list of great new Detour Destinations for 2025:

Reims, France – Detour from Paris: Famous for champagne and historic cathedrals, offering a peaceful retreat from bustling Paris. Brescia, Italy – Detour from Milan: A charming northern Italian town with Roman ruins and a burgeoning food scene. Cozumel, Mexico – Detour from Cancun: Known for its incredible snorkeling and diving, Cozumel offers a quieter beach vibe. Santa Barbara, California, USA – Detour from Los Angeles: A beautiful coastal town with luxury, vineyards, and Mediterranean-style architecture. Waikato, New Zealand – Detour from Auckland: Home to Hobbiton and breathtaking natural landscapes like caves and waterfalls. Girona, Spain – Detour from Barcelona: A medieval town with incredible food and fewer crowds. Fukuoka, Japan – Detour from Tokyo: Famous for its authentic food scene, modern architecture, and rich cultural history. Abu Dhabi, UAE – Detour from Dubai: Known for its cultural attractions like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Krabi, Thailand – Detour from Phuket: A tropical paradise offering clear waters, limestone cliffs, and more tranquility than Phuket. Canmore, Alberta, Canada – Detour from Calgary: A gateway to outdoor adventures in the Canadian Rockies, with fewer crowds than Banff.

Goods Getaways: The Influence of Social Media Shopping

Social media isn’t just influencing where we go, but what we do when we get there. TikTok-inspired “Goods Getaways” are on the rise, with travelers building entire trips around discovering viral products and specialty goods. Whether it’s tasting unique chocolate in Dubai or finding skincare products in Korea, social media has created a new wave of travelers who are eager to fill their carry-ons with treasures they can’t get at home.

JOMO Travel: The Joy of Missing Out

As social media has sparked a trend of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), 2025 will see a shift toward JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) travel. More travelers are embracing the idea of doing less on vacation, seeking peaceful escapes in cozy cabins, tranquil beach houses, and serene mountain chalets. According to the Unpack '25 report, two-thirds of travelers believe these types of low-key trips reduce stress and anxiety, allowing them to reconnect with loved ones and truly unwind.

One-Click Trips: Social Media Meets Convenience

Expedia’s Unpack '25 report introduces the exciting concept of "One-Click Trips," where travelers can book their dream vacation with just a click on social media. With influencers and travel tastemakers curating shoppable trips through Expedia’s Travel Shops, booking a vacation inspired by an Instagram post is now a reality. This innovation is streamlining the travel process, making it easier for travelers to explore the world spontaneously.

The Phenomena-List: Chasing Natural Wonders

For nature lovers, Vrbo’s "Phenomena-List" highlights stunning natural events that travelers are flocking to witness. From the Northern Lights in Lapland to synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains, social media is inspiring travelers to seek out awe-inspiring natural phenomena around the world. Whether it’s a front-row seat to bioluminescent plankton in Florida or watching starling murmurations in the U.K., these unforgettable experiences are now just a booking away.

Set-Jetting: Travel Inspired by the Screen

Movies and TV shows are increasingly influencing travel decisions, a trend known as "Set-Jetting." As highlighted in the report, destinations featured in popular shows like The Real Housewives of Dubai, Yellowstone, and One Piece are seeing a surge in interest. With travelers eager to immerse themselves in the worlds they see on screen, set-jetting is set to be a major driver of tourism in 2025.

The Future of Travel

Thanks to technology and the power of social media, travel is no longer just about visiting iconic landmarks—it’s about discovering new experiences, exploring hidden gems, and creating memories that are uniquely our own. The Unpack '25 report offers a glimpse into the future of travel, where spontaneity, exploration, and personal discovery take center stage. Whether you’re inspired by a viral product, a breathtaking natural wonder, or a secluded detour destination, 2025 promises to be a year where travel transcends the ordinary.

With these new trends, travelers have more tools than ever to step off the beaten path and discover the world in new and exciting ways. So, get ready to explore—and don’t forget to make space for the unexpected!