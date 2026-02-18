Waves of Change 2026: From the Open Sea to the Global Stage

For 31 years, the Waves of Change (WOC) STEM Global Competitiveness Conference has convened leaders, innovators, students, and institutions committed to strengthening the global STEM workforce. In 2026, Career Communications Group (CCG) expands that legacy into an immersive, weeklong experience uniting executive strategy at sea with high-impact engagement on land.

From Friday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 7, 2026, senior leaders will gather for a pre-conference Executive Leadership Cruise, followed immediately by the land-based WOC STEM Global Competitiveness Conference, held Thursday, October 8 through Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Baltimore, Maryland.

This is not simply an expansion of dates. It is an evolution of the conference model.

Setting the Course: Leadership at Sea

October 2–7, 2026

The pre-conference cruise is a curated environment designed for senior executives, corporate sponsors, government officials, and STEM influencers. Removed from daily operational distractions, participants will engage in focused dialogue on the future of workforce development, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Programming will include:

Executive roundtables and strategic workforce briefings

Corporate-hosted leadership sessions

Deep dives into AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies

Workforce competitiveness strategy labs

High-level networking in a private, strategic setting

The maritime setting is intentional. At sea, leaders have the space to think beyond quarterly cycles and immediate pressures. Conversations shift from tactical hiring to long-term talent architecture. From compliance to culture. From diversity metrics to measurable inclusion outcomes that drive innovation.

In this immersive setting, relationships are strengthened before the broader conference convenes, creating alignment that carries forward onto the Baltimore stage.

Anchored in Baltimore: A Global STEM Summit

October 8–10, 2026

Following the cruise, the full WOC community gathers in Baltimore for three days of professional development, recruitment engagement, recognition, and forward-looking dialogue.

The land-based conference will deliver:

50+ hours of continuing education workshops and seminars

Tailored programming tracks for professionals, executives, and college students

Corporate recruitment engagement through CCG’s JobMatch platform

The prestigious Technology Recognition Luncheon

The signature WOC Awards Ceremony

Strategic networking forums connecting senior leaders with emerging STEM talent

As a long-standing convening platform for corporations, government agencies, academia, and students, WOC continues to serve as a bridge connecting innovation with opportunity and aspiration with access.

A Strategic Leadership Ecosystem

The 2026 model reflects CCG’s continued commitment to strengthening global STEM competitiveness through integrated engagement.

By combining:

Executive strategy sessions at sea

Workforce development planning

Corporate recruitment infrastructure

Professional development and recognition on land

WOC 2026 becomes more than a conference. It becomes a leadership ecosystem designed to move ideas from conversation to implementation.

This dual-format experience reinforces CCG’s mission to champion equity in STEM while ensuring organizations remain competitive in an evolving global landscape. It recognizes that talent development requires intentional strategy, visible commitment, and cross-sector collaboration.

Sponsorship: Visibility, Access, and Impact

Organizations may participate at levels ranging from Bronze sponsorship to Co-Host and Technology Host designations. Integrated cruise and conference engagement provides:

Premium exhibit space

BrandCast digital amplification

JobMatch recruiting services

Senior-level speaking opportunities

Marquee event sponsorship visibility

The extended eight-day format offers expanded brand presence, deeper executive access, and sustained engagement across audiences.

Why It Matters Now

As emerging technologies reshape industries and global competition intensifies, convenings like WOC serve a critical function aligning talent, leadership, and innovation strategies across sectors.

For students, WOC represents access and aspiration.

For professionals, it represents advancement and visibility.

For executives, it offers strategic dialogue and partnership.

And for the broader STEM community, it remains a testament to CCG’s enduring commitment to archiving, amplifying, and connecting underrepresented voices in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Save the Dates

Pre-Conference Executive Leadership Cruise:

Friday, October 2 – Wednesday, October 7, 2026

WOC STEM Global Competitiveness Conference:

Thursday, October 8 – Saturday, October 10, 2026

Baltimore, Maryland

Learn more at ccgmag.com/woc

Career Communications Group, Inc. produces national STEM conferences and media platforms that advance professional development, workforce readiness, recognition, and recruitment. Through Waves of Change and other signature initiatives, CCG continues to convene leaders committed to strengthening the future STEM workforce across borders and generations.