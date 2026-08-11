DOE Launches $100M Initiative to Strengthen Critical Minerals Workforce

By supporting American students now, a new initiative aims to guarantee that the United States has the skilled workforce required to manage domestic mineral resources and protect the country’s energy future.

The Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that the United States will need about 6,000 new mining engineers over the next decade.

Ongoing shortages in materials science, processing, and recycling also hinder efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains.

The DOE notes that the United States faces significant workforce shortages across the critical minerals and materials supply chain, limiting the nation’s ability to meet growing demand for resources essential to energy, advanced manufacturing, and national defense.

To address this, the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation has announced a Notice of Intent for up to $100 million to strengthen America’s critical minerals workforce.

According to the DOE, this announcement aligns with the administration’s agenda to rebuild the industrial base and supply chains, and to reduce reliance on adversaries for materials essential to energy, manufacturing, and defense technologies.

The Providing Opportunities for Specialized Education in Critical Technologies (PROSPECT) initiative will expand educational opportunities and develop the skilled workforce needed to support domestic production, processing, recovery, and recycling of critical minerals.

In the near term, PROSPECT aims to double the number of graduates with degrees in mining, minerals, and related supply chain technologies within two years.

Over the long term, PROSPECT will support new curricula, teaching tools, financial aid programs, and other incentives to promote continued growth in these fields.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stated that a strong mining and minerals workforce is essential to America’s future, national security, and reducing dependence on external sources for materials that support modern energy, manufacturing, and defense.

Through the PROSPECT initiative, the DOE is investing in the next generation of American engineers, scientists, and skilled workers to help drive American energy and maintain the United States’ leadership in the global energy sector.

PROSPECT encourages young Americans to pursue careers at the intersection of advanced science and strategic priorities.

This investment in the critical minerals workforce will direct homegrown talent into high-demand, rewarding careers that support America’s industrial growth.

PROSPECT will help address these workforce gaps by supporting scholarships, financial assistance, and other initiatives that strengthen higher education programs focused on critical minerals and related technologies.