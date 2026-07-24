× Expand Dent Education 10th Annual Bet on Baltimore Showcase

Celebrating 10 years of Bet on Baltimore! Join Dent Education for another unforgettable evening honoring youth innovation, creativity, and community at the 10th Annual Bet on Baltimore (BoB) Showcase.

​This summer, more than 80 young people from Baltimore City turned bold ideas into real-world ventures through Dent’s flagship paid innovation internship. Now they’re ready to share what they’ve built.

​Come see firsthand how Denters Baltimore’s next generation of entrepreneurs, designers, engineers, and technologists apply cutting-edge skills in design thinking, product development, and AI to tackle community challenges and launch mission-driven businesses.

​From presentation to product demos, the showcase is the culmination of five weeks of purpose-driven making and fearless learning. Be inspired by youth changemakers building a more just, creative, and thriving Baltimore. Appetizers will be served.

​Whether you're a mentor, family member, funder, partner, community leader, or fellow dreamer, we invite you to witness what’s possible when young people believe they can.

​Interested in sponsoring? Learn more and reach out to ayo@denteducation.org.