11th North American International Conference on Industrial Engineering and Operations Management
to
UWM New Chemistry Building 2100 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The conference will provide an opportunity for academics, researchers, and practitioners to exchange ideas and explore recent developments in the field of Industrial Engineering and Operations Management. The conference is also expected to foster networking, collaboration, and joint effort among the conference participants to advance the theory and practice, as well as to identify major trends in Industrial Engineering and Operations Management.
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UWM New Chemistry Building 2100 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
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