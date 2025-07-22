"Inovine Scientific Meetings extends a warm invitation to the 16th World Conference on Midwifery, Nursing, and Primary Health Care, scheduled as a hybrid event on July 22-23, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This year’s theme is 'Birth to Wellbeing: The Continuum of Care in Midwifery and Nursing.'

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and dynamic discussions across various aspects of midwifery and nursing.

Benefits include:

Full waiver on registration and accommodation for your association's President/Head/Director.

Recognition of your association's Logo and Link on the Conference website.

Inclusion in the final conference program/proceedings.

20% waiver on Speaker/Delegate passes for members of your association.

Thanks & Regards,

Amelia Scott | Program Manager

Midwifery, Nursing & Primary Health Care Conference

Phone: +1-408-648-2233

Whatsapp: +44 7361 618033

Email: midwifery@inovineconferences.com

Disclaimer: This message has been sent to you because of your specialization in the field. Please ignore if not interested.

Have a great day!"