2026 Best of Baltimore Party

Let’s rave. We’re bringing together the most energetic locals for an all-out, super-charged celebration of our Best of Baltimore print magazine.

And this year, we’re kicking it into high gear. More food. More drinks. More music. More space to light a spark on the dance floor. More of the Charm City excellence that makes living, working, playing, and growing here unlike any other place in the world.

This isn’t just a party. This is an experience that captures the spirit of our city like lightening in a bottle—never again to be replicated.

Blink, and you’ll miss it.