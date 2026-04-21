2026 SHPE National Convention
Indiana Convention Center (Indianapolis, IN) 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
The SHPE Technical Achievement and Recognition (STAR) Awards recognize those in STEM who are changing lives through their community outreach, work, and research. We encourage you to nominate those you feel represent the best in STEM and embody the SHPE vision. The winners will be announced in the Fall and celebrated at the 2026 National Convention in Indianapolis during the STAR Awards Gala and the Excellence in STEM Luncheon.
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Indiana Convention Center (Indianapolis, IN) 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
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