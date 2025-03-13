× Expand Spectrum ISGAC

Spectrum Conferences cordially invites you to its "3rd International Summit on Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology"(ISGAC2025), the premier International forum for the discussion of the latest developments in the fields of Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology Conference which is going to be held in Valencia, Spain during March 13-15, 2025.

Following the resounding success of the first series held in March 2024 in Florence, Italy which featured a fabulous lineup of speakers. Building on this momentum, ISGAC2025 promises to be even more exceptional. Bringing together experts from around the world, this event will delve into the most pressing issues in Gravitation, Astrophysics and Cosmology.

The topics covered in this event will include Gravitation Physics and Lensing, Applied Relativity, Solar and Stellar Physics, Applied Physics and Neutrino Cosmology. The conference will also feature Keynote Speakers from renowned universities as well as Industry experts who will share their insights.

We look forward to the honor of welcoming you to ISGAC2025 in Valencia, Spain!