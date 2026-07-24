40 Under 40 and Inno Under 25 2026
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M&T Bank Stadium North Level 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, Maryland 21230
The 40 Under 40 Awards celebrate 40 business people under the age of 40 who are making significant career achievements and demonstrating social responsibility. The Inno Under 25 Awards will honor individuals under the age of 25 who are making a difference at local startups, budding founders working to get their own companies off the ground, student entrepreneurs balancing college courses and building a startup, or individuals supporting the innovation community.
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M&T Bank Stadium North Level 1101 Russell St., Baltimore, Maryland 21230
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