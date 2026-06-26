4th of July Picnic and 'Bach in Baltimore' Concert at the Pikesville Armory
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Pikesville Armory 640 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208
Your Fourth of July plans have been upgraded! A Celebration of the First 250 Years of American Music at the Pikesville Armory, with Bach in Baltimore! This is a free event, open to all. Family friendly. Food trucks on site. There will be a tent with picnic tables on the front lawn. Concert will be held inside the main Armory drill hall.
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Pikesville Armory 640 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208
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