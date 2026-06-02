Activate LIVE! x Times Square Takeover

Join us for a day full of powerful panels, music & entertainment, a $2,500 HBCU Pitch Competition sponsored by Bowie State University, and our Innovation Row to showcase amazing businesses right in the middle of Times Square!

A special thank you to our organizers, sponsors, and partners: The DM Firm, Times Square Alliance, Venture for THEM, kivaUS, Top Dollar Scholarship Fund, Bowie State University: Entrepreneurship Innovation Center, WEAA 88.9 FM, Leverage Marketing, Kay Rose Detroit, Harlem CLX - Create Learn Xperience, Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), Morgan State University SGJC, and LISC x Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.